The Rock took to social media to react to a hilarious video of a cow doing his signature eyebrow raise in a trending clip

The Hollywood superstar was impressed by the cow's facial expression and said he didn't expect it to nail his signature facial move

Social media users took to the Jungle Cruise star's comment section and praised him for his humour, adding that he made their day by sharing the clip

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The Rock is one funny superstar. The Hollywood superstar has a great sense of humour and the whole world is here for it.

The Rock posted a hilarious clip of a cow doing his signature eyebrow raise. Image: @therock

Source: UGC

The actor, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson, took to his timeline to share a hilarious clip of a cow pulling one of his facial expressions. The cow nailed The Rock's famous eyebrow raise.

The Rock took to Twitter to react to a video of his moo friend pulling the eyebrow raise in a trending clip. The Jungle Cruise star reacted to the clip:

"Ok, I was not expecting that from my moo cow friend."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Tweeps from across the globe took to the actor's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the clip. Most were in stitches.

@Quackity wrote:

"I can't believe you invented facial expressions, the Rock, I love you."

@OliverNWalker said:

"Caught my son Gavin practicing at dinner after we saw Black Adam."

@ASSASSlNszn commented:

"OMG, you're so funny, king."

@VermagGaurav wrote:

"What do you want now in your life. The legend himself tweet this, wow really a great human being this man is. Since childhood he is always best for me and if you smell what the rock is cooking than you are with him always."

@AnthonyBFox1 said:

"My youngest son had that down by the time he was 5 years old...in 1993. You were his favorite person on the planet. You rock, Rock!!"

@SGhoul97 added:

"@TheRock your posts make my day. I have seen your movies since I was little and #BlackAdam didn't disappoint either. Thanks for your wholesomeness."

Snoop Dogg leaves internet in stitches with hilarious outfit

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that Snoop Dogg is a hilarious uncle. The seasoned US rapper took to his timeline and posted a funny snap of himself rocking a bizarre outfit.

The hip-hop mogul's latest post left the internet in stitches. Peeps roasted the Young, Wild & Free hitmaker. Many hilariously reminded him that Halloween was two weeks back.

Some peeps took to Snoop's comment section and roasted him for always rocking his Converse sneakers all the time while others said they love his sense of humour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za