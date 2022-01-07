Global site navigation

Top 40 most beautiful women in the world: Discover the most stunning women across the globe
by  Julian Mireri Cyprine Apindi

The definition of beauty varies from one person to another. Even so, we all love admitting people whose physical features are attractive. The contemporary world has millions, if not billions, of beautiful women. Some celebrities are categorised among the most beautiful women in the world.

The most beautiful women in the world.
Many people are curious about the most beautiful women in the world. The list of the most attractive females is dominated by celebrity models, singers, and actresses. These people have fans worldwide.

The most beautiful women in the world

Check out the list of the most beautiful women in the world today. These are influential figures in society. They have made indelible marks in various industries.

40. Nathalie Emmanuel

Who are the 10 most beautiful women in the world?
Nathalie Emmanuel arrives for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
  • Full name: Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel
  • Date of birth: 2nd March 1989
  • Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Southend-on-Sea, United Kingdom
  • Profession: Actress

Nathalie Emmanuel is a British actress best known for starring in The Lion King, Game of Thrones, and Furious. FHM magazine ranked Emmanuel as 99th in their 100 Sexiest Women of 2013.

39. Jasmine Tookes

  • Full name: Jasmine Tookes
  • Date of birth: 1st February 1991
  • Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Huntington Beach, California, United States
  • Profession: Model

Did you know Jasmine Tookes is a former Victoria's Secret Angel? She is a sought-after model. She took part in gymnastics for a decade and was active in volleyball and softball before she became a model at 15.

38. Alessandra Ambrósio

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, California.
  • Full name: Alessandra Corine Ambrósio
  • Date of birth: 11th April 1981
  • Age: 42 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Erechim, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
  • Profession: Model

Alessandra Ambrósio is known for her work with Victoria's Secret. She was chosen as the first-ever spokesmodel for the company's PINK line. Ambrósio has modelled for high-end fashion houses, including Christian Dior, Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Next.

37. Barbara Palvin

  • Full name: Barbara Palvin
  • Date of birth: 8th October 1993
  • Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Budapest, Hungary
  • Profession: Model

Did you know Barbara Palvin is an Armani Beauty ambassador? The Hungarian model first appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016. She became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2019.

36. Meghan Markel

Which country has the most beautiful people?
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, makes a speech on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark in The Hague, Netherlands.
  • Full name: Rachel Meghan Markle
  • Date of birth: 4th August 1981
  • Age: 41 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Canoga Park, Los Angeles, California, United States of America
  • Profession: Duchess of Sussex and former actress

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is a member of the British royal family. She is the wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and the younger son of King Charles III. She is also a former actress.

35. Mila Kunis

Which country has the most beautiful people?
Mila Kunis attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
  • Full name: Milena Markovna Kunis
  • Date of birth: 14th August 1983
  • Age: 39 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Chernivtsi, Ukraine
  • Profession: Actress

Mila Kunis is an actress who started her career by playing Jackie Burkhart on That '70s Show at 14. Kunis' breakthrough film was Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She is married to actor Ashton Kutcher.

34. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
  • Full name: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence
  • Date of birth: 15th August 1990
  • Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States of America
  • Profession: Actress

Did you know Jennifer Lawrence was the world's highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016? The actress' movies have grossed over $6 billion worldwide. She was on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list from 2013 to 2016.

33. Bar Rafaeli

  • Full name: Bar Refaeli
  • Date of birth: 4th June 1985
  • Age: 38 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Hod Hasharon, Israel
  • Profession: Model, television host, businesswoman, and actress

Bar Refaeli is among the most internationally successful models today. She appeared on the cover of the 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and was voted No. 1 on Maxim magazine's Hot 100 list of 2012.

32. Lana Del Rey

Lana del Rey takes part in the TV broadcast show "Le Grand Journal" on Canal Plus channel set in Paris.
  • Full name: Elizabeth Woolridge Grant
  • Date of birth: 21st June 1985
  • Age: 38 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States of America
  • Profession: Singer-songwriter

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, alias Lana Del Rey, is a successful singer-songwriter. Her music is distinct for its cinematic quality and exploration of tragic romance, melancholia, and glamour.

31. Chanel Iman

  • Full name: Chanel Iman Robinson
  • Date of birth: 1st December 1990
  • Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America
  • Profession: Model

Vogue Paris declared Chanel Iman as one of the top 30 models of the 2000s. She has worked as a Victoria's Secret Angel for years. Besides modelling, she helps local communities in Los Angeles and New York.

30. Selita Ebanks

Selita Ebanks arrives at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas grand opening and New Year's Eve celebration with Jay-Z and Coldplay at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan.
  • Full name: Selita Ebanks
  • Date of birth: 17th February 1983
  • Age: 40 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: George Town, Cayman Islands
  • Profession: Model and actress

From 2005 to 2009, Selita Ebanks was one of the Victoria's Secret Angels. She has worked for high fashion brands, including Neiman Marcus and Ralph Lauren.

29. Jennifer Lopez

Who are the 10 most beautiful women in the world?
Jennifer Lopez arrives for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles.
  • Full name: Jennifer Lynn Affleck
  • Date of birth: 24th July 1969
  • Age: 53 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States of America
  • Profession: Actress, dancer, and singer

Jennifer Lopez, also known as J.Lo, appeared as a Fly Girl dancer on the sketch comedy television series called In Living Color. The mother of twins always dreamed of being a multi-tasking superstar as a child.

28. Zoe Saldana

Which country has the most beautiful people?
Zoe Saldana arrives for the screening of the film "E stata la mano di Dio" (The Hand of God) presented in competition during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido.
  • Full name: Zoë Yadira Saldaña-Perego
  • Date of birth: 19th June 1978
  • Age: 45 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Passaic, New Jersey, United States of America
  • Profession: Actress

Zoe Saldana discovered a keen interest in performance dance and began her training at the prestigious ECOS Espacio de Danza Dance Academy in her childhood. She started performing with the Faces theatre troupe before appearing in movies and TV shows.

27. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
  • Full name: Naomi Elaine Campbell
  • Date of birth: 22nd May 1970
  • Age: 53 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
  • Profession: Model

Did you know Naomi Campbell started modelling at 15? She established herself amongst the most recognisable and in-demand models of the past four decades and was one of six models of her generation.

26. Catriona Gray

  • Full name: Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray
  • Date of birth: 6th January 1994
  • Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Cairns, Australia
  • Profession: Model, singer, television personality, youth advocate, and arts ambassador

Catriona Gray was the fourth Filipina to win the Miss Universe competition. The model, singer, television personality, youth advocate, and arts ambassador won the title of Miss Universe 2018.

25. Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
  • Full name: Zoë Isabella Kravitz
  • Date of birth: 1st December 1988
  • Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States of America
  • Profession: Actress, singer, and model

Zoë Kravitz's breakthrough came when she portrayed Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class. She made her acting debut in No Reservations, a romantic comedy movie. Kravitz began acting in height school.

24. Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
  • Full name: Lupita Amondi Nyong'o
  • Date of birth: 1st March 1983
  • Age: 40 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico
  • Profession: Actress

12 Years a Slave made Lupita Nyong'o bag an Academy Award. She made history as the first Kenyan to win an Oscar and is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.

23. Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Centre in Mountain View, California.
  • Full name: Adriana Lima
  • Date of birth: 12th June 1981
  • Age: 42 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Salvador, State of Bahia, Brazil
  • Profession: Model, actress, and businesswoman

Adriana Lima was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018. In 2017, she was named the most valuable Victoria's Secret Angel. She has been a spokesmodel for Maybelline Cosmetics since 2003.

22. Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) annual dinner in Washington.
  • Full name: Sofía Margarita Vergara
  • Date of birth: 10th July 1972
  • Age: 50 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia
  • Profession: Actress and model

Did you know Sofia Vergara was discovered by a photographer whilst at the beach? This led to various jobs in modelling and television. Her first film role was in Big Trouble, a comedy.

21. Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot attends the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.
  • Full name: Gal Gadot-Varsano
  • Date of birth: 30th April 1985
  • Age: 38 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Petah Tikva, Israel
  • Profession: Actress and model

In 2004, Gal Gadot was crowned Miss Israel. She represented her country at the Miss Universe 2004 pageant. Her first international film performance was as Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious.

20. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
  • Full name: Angelina Jolie
  • Date of birth: 4th June 1975
  • Age: 48 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Profession: Actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian

Angelina Jolie is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. She rose to fame after her role in Girl, Interrupted. Jolie has been named Hollywood's highest-paid actress many times.

19. Halle Berry

Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
  • Full name: Halle Maria Berry
  • Date of birth: 14th August 1966
  • Age: 56 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America
  • Profession: Actress and former model

Halle Berry is an actress who started her career as a model. She entered several beauty contests and finished as the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant. Berry also came in sixth in the 1986 Miss World pageantry.

18. Meagan Good

  • Full name: Meagan Monique Good
  • Date of birth: 8th August 1981
  • Age: 41 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States of America
  • Profession: Actress

Meagan Good first gained critical attention for her role in the film Eve's Bayou. She gained further prominence after starring in Deliver Us from Eva, Roll Bounce, and Stomp the Yard. Her nickname is Mz Good.

17. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
  • Full name: Jelena Noura Hadid
  • Date of birth: 23rd April 1995
  • Age: 28 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
  • Profession: Model and television personality

In 2014, Gigi Hadid made her debut in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com. She began her modelling career she was just two and was named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016.

16. Priyanka Chopra

Which country has the most beautiful people?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas speaks at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.
  • Full name: Priyanka Chopra Jonas
  • Date of birth: 18th July 1982
  • Age: 40 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Jamshedpur, India
  • Profession: Actress and producer

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World 2000 pageant. She is one of India's highest-paid actresses and has received numerous awards. Chopra is married to singer Nick Jonas.

15. Aishwarya Rai

  • Full name: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
  • Date of birth: 1st November 1973
  • Age: 49 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Mangaluru, India
  • Profession: Actress

Did you know Aishwarya Rai was the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant? Soon after her win, she received offers to star in movies. The actress is best known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films

14. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
  • Full name: Scarlett Ingrid Johansson
  • Date of birth: 22nd November 1984
  • Age: 38 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States of America
  • Profession: Actress

Scarlett Johansson was one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021 by Time. She was also named the world's highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019. Johansson made her acting debut at eight in the off-Broadway production of Sophistry.

13. Jourdan Dunn

  • Full name: Jourdan Sherise Dunn
  • Date of birth: 3rd August 1990
  • Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Greenford, United Kingdom
  • Profession: Model

In 2006, Jourdan Dunn was discovered in Hammersmith Primark. She was signed to The Squad Management in London and started hitting the international runways in early 2007. She was the first black model to walk a Prada runway in over a decade in 2008.

12. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
  • Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian
  • Date of birth: 21st October 1980
  • Age: 42 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
  • Profession: Socialite, model, media personality, and businesswoman

Kim Kardashian is a famous socialite, model, media personality, and businesswoman. She is also an advocate for criminal justice reform, gun safety, and cancer causes. Kim's shapewear business, Skims, has given her the vast majority of her fortune.

11. Ho Yeon Jung

South Korean actress/model HoYeon Jung attends GQ's Global Creativity Awards in New York City.
  • Full name: Jung Hoyeon
  • Date of birth: 23rd June 1994
  • Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea
  • Profession: Model and actress

In 2010, Jung Hoyeon started her career as a freelance model. She walked in Seoul Fashion Week shows for two years. She competed on the fourth season of Korea's Next Top Model and placed as a runner-up in 2013.

10. Deepika Padukone

  • Full name: Deepika Padukone
  • Date of birth: 5th January 1986
  • Age: 37 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Profession: Actress

Deepika Padukone mainly works in Hindi films and has won multiple Filmfare Awards. She is an internationally acclaimed actress, fashion and youth icon, and mental health ambassador.

9. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
  • Full name: Ariana Grande-Butera
  • Date of birth: 26th June 1993
  • Age: 30 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Boca Raton, Florida, United States of America
  • Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Did you know Ariana Grande's nicknames are Ari, Little Red, or AG? The singer is best known for her four-octave vocal range. She started her music career in 2011 with the soundtrack album Music from Victorious.

8. Zendaya

Zendaya arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.
  • Full name: Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman
  • Date of birth: 1st September 1996
  • Age: 26 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States of America
  • Profession: Actress and singer

Zendaya has bagged two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award. In 2022, Zendaya was named one of the 100 most influential people. Her first name means giving thanks in Shona.

7. Jodie Comer

Actress Jodie Comer arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
  • Full name: Jodie Marie Comer
  • Date of birth: 11th March 1993
  • Age: 30 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Liverpool, United Kingdom
  • Profession: Actress

My Mad Fat Diary and Doctor Foster catapulted Jodie Comer to fame. The actress started her career in an episode of The Royal Today in 2008

6. Rihanna

Rihanna arrives for Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball, Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
  • Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty
  • Date of birth: 20th February 1988
  • Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Saint Michael, Barbados
  • Profession: Singer, actress, and businesswoman

Did you know Rihanna auditioned for producer Evan Rogers who invited her to America to record demo tapes? The Barbadian pop and rhythm-and-blues singer is one of the most successful music artists today. She also owns and runs Fenty Beauty.

5. Zozibini Tunzi

  • Full name: Zozibini Tunzi
  • Date of birth: 18th September 1993
  • Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Tsolo, South Africa
  • Profession: Model, actress, and beauty pageant titleholder

In 2019, Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe. She is the third woman from South Africa to win the title. She made her acting debut in The Woman King.

4. Blake Lively

Which country has the most beautiful girls?
Blake Lively arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
  • Full name: Blake Ellender Lively
  • Date of birth: 25th August 1987
  • Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States of America
  • Profession: Actress

Did you know Ryan Reynolds is Blake Lively's husband? The mother of three made her professional debut in his directorial project Sandman.

3. Amber Heard

Who are the 10 most beautiful women in the world?
Amber Heard arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on the tenth day of the hearing on the libel case against The Sun newspaper on 20th July 2020 in London, England.
  • Full name: Amber Laura Heard
  • Date of birth: 22nd April 1986
  • Age: 37 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States of America
  • Profession: Actress

Amber Heard had her first leading role in the horror film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. She resides in Los Angeles and is actively involved with Amnesty International.

2. Beyoncé

most beautiful women in the world
Beyonce performs on the main Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm, Pilton.
  • Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter
  • Date of birth: 4th September 1981
  • Age: 41 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States of America
  • Profession: Singer, songwriter and dancer

The list of the most beautiful women in the world cannot be complete without Queen Beyoncé. She is known as one of the most successful performers of this generation. Queen Bey is her nickname.

1. Bella Hadid

Which country has the most beautiful people?
US model Bella Hadid arrives for the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.
  • Full name: Isabella Khairiah Hadid
  • Date of birth: 9th October 1996
  • Age: 26 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States of America
  • Profession: Model

Bella Hadid is arguably the most beautiful girl in the world in 2023. The model has made 29 appearances on international Vogue covers. She is Gigi Hadid's sister.

Recap of the most beautiful women in the world

  1. Bella Hadid
  2. Beyoncé
  3. Amber Heard
  4. Blake Lively
  5. Zozibini Tunzi
  6. Rihanna
  7. Jodie Comer
  8. Zendaya
  9. Ariana Grande
  10. Deepika Padukone
  11. Ho Yeon Jung
  12. Kim Kardashian
  13. Jourdan Dunn
  14. Catriona Gray
  15. Scarlett Johansson
  16. Aishwarya Rai
  17. Gigi Hadid
  18. Meagan Good
  19. Priyanka Chopra
  20. Angelina Jolie
  21. Gal Gadot
  22. Sofia Vergara
  23. Adriana Lima
  24. Lupita Nyong'o
  25. Zoë Kravitz
  26. Halle Berry
  27. Naomi Campbell
  28. Zoe Saldana
  29. Jennifer Lopez
  30. Selita Ebanks
  31. Chanel Iman
  32. Lana Del Rey
  33. Bar Rafaeli
  34. Jennifer Lawrence
  35. Mila Kunis
  36. Meghan Markel
  37. Barbara Palvin
  38. Alessandra Ambrosio
  39. Jasmine Tookes
  40. Nathalie Emmanuel

Which country has the most beautiful people?

Every country has beautiful people. Even so, people from India are considered the most attractive people in the world.

Who are the 10 most beautiful women in the world?

The top 10 most beautiful women in the world are Bella Hadid, Beyoncé, Amber Heard, Blake Lively, Zozibini Tunzi, Rihanna, Jodie Comer, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Deepika Padukone.

Which country has the most beautiful girls?

The countries with the most beautiful girls include India, Colombia, Brazil, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, The Netherlands, Sweden, and Italy.

Who has the most beautiful body in the world?

It is challenging to pinpoint the most beautiful woman's body in the world. All the women listed on the list above have enviable bodies.

The most beautiful women in the world are drawn from different professions, especially acting and modelling. Is your celebrity crush on the list?

