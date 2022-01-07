The definition of beauty varies from one person to another. Even so, we all love admitting people whose physical features are attractive. The contemporary world has millions, if not billions, of beautiful women. Some celebrities are categorised among the most beautiful women in the world.

Many people are curious about the most beautiful women in the world. The list of the most attractive females is dominated by celebrity models, singers, and actresses. These people have fans worldwide.

The most beautiful women in the world

Check out the list of the most beautiful women in the world today. These are influential figures in society. They have made indelible marks in various industries.

40. Nathalie Emmanuel

Full name: Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel

Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel Date of birth: 2nd March 1989

2nd March 1989 Age: 34 years (as of 2023)

34 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Southend-on-Sea, United Kingdom

Southend-on-Sea, United Kingdom Profession: Actress

Nathalie Emmanuel is a British actress best known for starring in The Lion King, Game of Thrones, and Furious. FHM magazine ranked Emmanuel as 99th in their 100 Sexiest Women of 2013.

39. Jasmine Tookes

Full name: Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes Date of birth: 1st February 1991

1st February 1991 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Huntington Beach, California, United States

Huntington Beach, California, United States Profession: Model

Did you know Jasmine Tookes is a former Victoria's Secret Angel? She is a sought-after model. She took part in gymnastics for a decade and was active in volleyball and softball before she became a model at 15.

38. Alessandra Ambrósio

Full name: Alessandra Corine Ambrósio

Alessandra Corine Ambrósio Date of birth: 11th April 1981

11th April 1981 Age: 42 years (as of 2023)

42 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Erechim, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Erechim, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Profession: Model

Alessandra Ambrósio is known for her work with Victoria's Secret. She was chosen as the first-ever spokesmodel for the company's PINK line. Ambrósio has modelled for high-end fashion houses, including Christian Dior, Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Next.

37. Barbara Palvin

Full name: Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin Date of birth: 8th October 1993

8th October 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Profession: Model

Did you know Barbara Palvin is an Armani Beauty ambassador? The Hungarian model first appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016. She became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2019.

36. Meghan Markel

Full name: Rachel Meghan Markle

Rachel Meghan Markle Date of birth: 4th August 1981

4th August 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2023)

41 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Canoga Park, Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Canoga Park, Los Angeles, California, United States of America Profession: Duchess of Sussex and former actress

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is a member of the British royal family. She is the wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and the younger son of King Charles III. She is also a former actress.

35. Mila Kunis

Full name: Milena Markovna Kunis

Milena Markovna Kunis Date of birth: 14th August 1983

14th August 1983 Age: 39 years (as of 2023)

39 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Chernivtsi, Ukraine

Chernivtsi, Ukraine Profession: Actress

Mila Kunis is an actress who started her career by playing Jackie Burkhart on That '70s Show at 14. Kunis' breakthrough film was Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She is married to actor Ashton Kutcher.

34. Jennifer Lawrence

Full name: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence Date of birth: 15th August 1990

15th August 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States of America

Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States of America Profession: Actress

Did you know Jennifer Lawrence was the world's highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016? The actress' movies have grossed over $6 billion worldwide. She was on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list from 2013 to 2016.

33. Bar Rafaeli

Full name: Bar Refaeli

Bar Refaeli Date of birth: 4th June 1985

4th June 1985 Age: 38 years (as of 2023)

38 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Hod Hasharon, Israel

Hod Hasharon, Israel Profession: Model, television host, businesswoman, and actress

Bar Refaeli is among the most internationally successful models today. She appeared on the cover of the 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and was voted No. 1 on Maxim magazine's Hot 100 list of 2012.

32. Lana Del Rey

Full name: Elizabeth Woolridge Grant

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant Date of birth: 21st June 1985

21st June 1985 Age: 38 years (as of 2023)

38 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States of America

Manhattan, New York, United States of America Profession: Singer-songwriter

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, alias Lana Del Rey, is a successful singer-songwriter. Her music is distinct for its cinematic quality and exploration of tragic romance, melancholia, and glamour.

31. Chanel Iman

Full name: Chanel Iman Robinson

Chanel Iman Robinson Date of birth: 1st December 1990

1st December 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America

Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Profession: Model

Vogue Paris declared Chanel Iman as one of the top 30 models of the 2000s. She has worked as a Victoria's Secret Angel for years. Besides modelling, she helps local communities in Los Angeles and New York.

30. Selita Ebanks

Full name: Selita Ebanks

Selita Ebanks Date of birth: 17th February 1983

17th February 1983 Age: 40 years (as of 2023)

40 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Profession: Model and actress

From 2005 to 2009, Selita Ebanks was one of the Victoria's Secret Angels. She has worked for high fashion brands, including Neiman Marcus and Ralph Lauren.

29. Jennifer Lopez

Full name: Jennifer Lynn Affleck

Jennifer Lynn Affleck Date of birth: 24th July 1969

24th July 1969 Age: 53 years (as of 2023)

53 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States of America

The Bronx, New York, United States of America Profession: Actress, dancer, and singer

Jennifer Lopez, also known as J.Lo, appeared as a Fly Girl dancer on the sketch comedy television series called In Living Color. The mother of twins always dreamed of being a multi-tasking superstar as a child.

28. Zoe Saldana

Full name: Zoë Yadira Saldaña-Perego

Zoë Yadira Saldaña-Perego Date of birth: 19th June 1978

19th June 1978 Age: 45 years (as of 2023)

45 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Passaic, New Jersey, United States of America

Passaic, New Jersey, United States of America Profession: Actress

Zoe Saldana discovered a keen interest in performance dance and began her training at the prestigious ECOS Espacio de Danza Dance Academy in her childhood. She started performing with the Faces theatre troupe before appearing in movies and TV shows.

27. Naomi Campbell

Full name: Naomi Elaine Campbell

Naomi Elaine Campbell Date of birth: 22nd May 1970

22nd May 1970 Age: 53 years (as of 2023)

53 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Profession: Model

Did you know Naomi Campbell started modelling at 15? She established herself amongst the most recognisable and in-demand models of the past four decades and was one of six models of her generation.

26. Catriona Gray

Full name: Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray

Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray Date of birth: 6th January 1994

6th January 1994 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Cairns, Australia

Cairns, Australia Profession: Model, singer, television personality, youth advocate, and arts ambassador

Catriona Gray was the fourth Filipina to win the Miss Universe competition. The model, singer, television personality, youth advocate, and arts ambassador won the title of Miss Universe 2018.

25. Zoë Kravitz

Full name: Zoë Isabella Kravitz

Zoë Isabella Kravitz Date of birth: 1st December 1988

1st December 1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2023)

34 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States of America Profession: Actress, singer, and model

Zoë Kravitz's breakthrough came when she portrayed Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class. She made her acting debut in No Reservations, a romantic comedy movie. Kravitz began acting in height school.

24. Lupita Nyong'o

Full name: Lupita Amondi Nyong'o

Lupita Amondi Nyong'o Date of birth: 1st March 1983

1st March 1983 Age: 40 years (as of 2023)

40 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Profession: Actress

12 Years a Slave made Lupita Nyong'o bag an Academy Award. She made history as the first Kenyan to win an Oscar and is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.

23. Adriana Lima

Full name: Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima Date of birth: 12th June 1981

12th June 1981 Age: 42 years (as of 2023)

42 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Salvador, State of Bahia, Brazil

Salvador, State of Bahia, Brazil Profession: Model, actress, and businesswoman

Adriana Lima was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018. In 2017, she was named the most valuable Victoria's Secret Angel. She has been a spokesmodel for Maybelline Cosmetics since 2003.

22. Sofia Vergara

Full name: Sofía Margarita Vergara

Sofía Margarita Vergara Date of birth: 10th July 1972

10th July 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2023)

50 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia

Barranquilla, Colombia Profession: Actress and model

Did you know Sofia Vergara was discovered by a photographer whilst at the beach? This led to various jobs in modelling and television. Her first film role was in Big Trouble, a comedy.

21. Gal Gadot

Full name: Gal Gadot-Varsano

Gal Gadot-Varsano Date of birth: 30th April 1985

30th April 1985 Age: 38 years (as of 2023)

38 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Petah Tikva, Israel

Petah Tikva, Israel Profession: Actress and model

In 2004, Gal Gadot was crowned Miss Israel. She represented her country at the Miss Universe 2004 pageant. Her first international film performance was as Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious.

20. Angelina Jolie

Full name: Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Date of birth: 4th June 1975

4th June 1975 Age: 48 years (as of 2023)

48 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian

Angelina Jolie is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. She rose to fame after her role in Girl, Interrupted. Jolie has been named Hollywood's highest-paid actress many times.

19. Halle Berry

Full name: Halle Maria Berry

Halle Maria Berry Date of birth: 14th August 1966

14th August 1966 Age: 56 years (as of 2023)

56 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America

Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America Profession: Actress and former model

Halle Berry is an actress who started her career as a model. She entered several beauty contests and finished as the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant. Berry also came in sixth in the 1986 Miss World pageantry.

18. Meagan Good

Full name: Meagan Monique Good

Meagan Monique Good Date of birth: 8th August 1981

8th August 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2023)

41 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States of America Profession: Actress

Meagan Good first gained critical attention for her role in the film Eve's Bayou. She gained further prominence after starring in Deliver Us from Eva, Roll Bounce, and Stomp the Yard. Her nickname is Mz Good.

17. Gigi Hadid

Full name: Jelena Noura Hadid

Jelena Noura Hadid Date of birth: 23rd April 1995

23rd April 1995 Age: 28 years (as of 2023)

28 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Profession: Model and television personality

In 2014, Gigi Hadid made her debut in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com. She began her modelling career she was just two and was named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016.

16. Priyanka Chopra

Full name: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Date of birth: 18th July 1982

18th July 1982 Age: 40 years (as of 2023)

40 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Jamshedpur, India

Jamshedpur, India Profession: Actress and producer

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World 2000 pageant. She is one of India's highest-paid actresses and has received numerous awards. Chopra is married to singer Nick Jonas.

15. Aishwarya Rai

Full name: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Date of birth: 1st November 1973

1st November 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2023)

49 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mangaluru, India

Mangaluru, India Profession: Actress

Did you know Aishwarya Rai was the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant? Soon after her win, she received offers to star in movies. The actress is best known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films

14. Scarlett Johansson

Full name: Scarlett Ingrid Johansson

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson Date of birth: 22nd November 1984

22nd November 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2023)

38 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States of America

Manhattan, New York, United States of America Profession: Actress

Scarlett Johansson was one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021 by Time. She was also named the world's highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019. Johansson made her acting debut at eight in the off-Broadway production of Sophistry.

13. Jourdan Dunn

Full name: Jourdan Sherise Dunn

Jourdan Sherise Dunn Date of birth: 3rd August 1990

3rd August 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Greenford, United Kingdom

Greenford, United Kingdom Profession: Model

In 2006, Jourdan Dunn was discovered in Hammersmith Primark. She was signed to The Squad Management in London and started hitting the international runways in early 2007. She was the first black model to walk a Prada runway in over a decade in 2008.

12. Kim Kardashian

Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian Date of birth: 21st October 1980

21st October 1980 Age: 42 years (as of 2023)

42 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Profession: Socialite, model, media personality, and businesswoman

Kim Kardashian is a famous socialite, model, media personality, and businesswoman. She is also an advocate for criminal justice reform, gun safety, and cancer causes. Kim's shapewear business, Skims, has given her the vast majority of her fortune.

11. Ho Yeon Jung

Full name: Jung Hoyeon

Jung Hoyeon Date of birth: 23rd June 1994

23rd June 1994 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Profession: Model and actress

In 2010, Jung Hoyeon started her career as a freelance model. She walked in Seoul Fashion Week shows for two years. She competed on the fourth season of Korea's Next Top Model and placed as a runner-up in 2013.

10. Deepika Padukone

Full name: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone Date of birth: 5th January 1986

5th January 1986 Age: 37 years (as of 2023)

37 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark Profession: Actress

Deepika Padukone mainly works in Hindi films and has won multiple Filmfare Awards. She is an internationally acclaimed actress, fashion and youth icon, and mental health ambassador.

9. Ariana Grande

Full name: Ariana Grande-Butera

Ariana Grande-Butera Date of birth: 26th June 1993

26th June 1993 Age: 30 years (as of 2023)

30 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Boca Raton, Florida, United States of America

Boca Raton, Florida, United States of America Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Did you know Ariana Grande's nicknames are Ari, Little Red, or AG? The singer is best known for her four-octave vocal range. She started her music career in 2011 with the soundtrack album Music from Victorious.

8. Zendaya

Full name: Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman Date of birth: 1st September 1996

1st September 1996 Age: 26 years (as of 2023)

26 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States of America

Oakland, California, United States of America Profession: Actress and singer

Zendaya has bagged two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award. In 2022, Zendaya was named one of the 100 most influential people. Her first name means giving thanks in Shona.

7. Jodie Comer

Full name: Jodie Marie Comer

Jodie Marie Comer Date of birth: 11th March 1993

11th March 1993 Age: 30 years (as of 2023)

30 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Liverpool, United Kingdom

Liverpool, United Kingdom Profession: Actress

My Mad Fat Diary and Doctor Foster catapulted Jodie Comer to fame. The actress started her career in an episode of The Royal Today in 2008

6. Rihanna

Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty

Robyn Rihanna Fenty Date of birth: 20th February 1988

20th February 1988 Age: 35 years (as of 2023)

35 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Saint Michael, Barbados

Saint Michael, Barbados Profession: Singer, actress, and businesswoman

Did you know Rihanna auditioned for producer Evan Rogers who invited her to America to record demo tapes? The Barbadian pop and rhythm-and-blues singer is one of the most successful music artists today. She also owns and runs Fenty Beauty.

5. Zozibini Tunzi

Full name: Zozibini Tunzi

Zozibini Tunzi Date of birth: 18th September 1993

18th September 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Tsolo, South Africa

Tsolo, South Africa Profession: Model, actress, and beauty pageant titleholder

In 2019, Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe. She is the third woman from South Africa to win the title. She made her acting debut in The Woman King.

4. Blake Lively

Full name: Blake Ellender Lively

Blake Ellender Lively Date of birth: 25th August 1987

25th August 1987 Age: 35 years (as of 2023)

35 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States of America Profession: Actress

Did you know Ryan Reynolds is Blake Lively's husband? The mother of three made her professional debut in his directorial project Sandman.

3. Amber Heard

Full name: Amber Laura Heard

Amber Laura Heard Date of birth: 22nd April 1986

22nd April 1986 Age: 37 years (as of 2023)

37 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States of America

Austin, Texas, United States of America Profession: Actress

Amber Heard had her first leading role in the horror film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. She resides in Los Angeles and is actively involved with Amnesty International.

2. Beyoncé

Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter Date of birth: 4th September 1981

4th September 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2023)

41 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States of America

Houston, Texas, United States of America Profession: Singer, songwriter and dancer

The list of the most beautiful women in the world cannot be complete without Queen Beyoncé. She is known as one of the most successful performers of this generation. Queen Bey is her nickname.

1. Bella Hadid

Full name: Isabella Khairiah Hadid

Isabella Khairiah Hadid Date of birth: 9th October 1996

9th October 1996 Age: 26 years (as of 2023)

26 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States of America

Washington, D.C., United States of America Profession: Model

Bella Hadid is arguably the most beautiful girl in the world in 2023. The model has made 29 appearances on international Vogue covers. She is Gigi Hadid's sister.

Recap of the most beautiful women in the world

Which country has the most beautiful people?

Every country has beautiful people. Even so, people from India are considered the most attractive people in the world.

Who are the 10 most beautiful women in the world?

The top 10 most beautiful women in the world are Bella Hadid, Beyoncé, Amber Heard, Blake Lively, Zozibini Tunzi, Rihanna, Jodie Comer, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Deepika Padukone.

Which country has the most beautiful girls?

The countries with the most beautiful girls include India, Colombia, Brazil, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, The Netherlands, Sweden, and Italy.

Who has the most beautiful body in the world?

It is challenging to pinpoint the most beautiful woman's body in the world. All the women listed on the list above have enviable bodies.

The most beautiful women in the world are drawn from different professions, especially acting and modelling. Is your celebrity crush on the list?

