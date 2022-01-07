Top 40 most beautiful women in the world: Discover the most stunning women across the globe
The definition of beauty varies from one person to another. Even so, we all love admitting people whose physical features are attractive. The contemporary world has millions, if not billions, of beautiful women. Some celebrities are categorised among the most beautiful women in the world.
Many people are curious about the most beautiful women in the world. The list of the most attractive females is dominated by celebrity models, singers, and actresses. These people have fans worldwide.
The most beautiful women in the world
Check out the list of the most beautiful women in the world today. These are influential figures in society. They have made indelible marks in various industries.
40. Nathalie Emmanuel
- Full name: Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel
- Date of birth: 2nd March 1989
- Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Southend-on-Sea, United Kingdom
- Profession: Actress
Nathalie Emmanuel is a British actress best known for starring in The Lion King, Game of Thrones, and Furious. FHM magazine ranked Emmanuel as 99th in their 100 Sexiest Women of 2013.
39. Jasmine Tookes
- Full name: Jasmine Tookes
- Date of birth: 1st February 1991
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Huntington Beach, California, United States
- Profession: Model
Did you know Jasmine Tookes is a former Victoria's Secret Angel? She is a sought-after model. She took part in gymnastics for a decade and was active in volleyball and softball before she became a model at 15.
38. Alessandra Ambrósio
- Full name: Alessandra Corine Ambrósio
- Date of birth: 11th April 1981
- Age: 42 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Erechim, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Profession: Model
Alessandra Ambrósio is known for her work with Victoria's Secret. She was chosen as the first-ever spokesmodel for the company's PINK line. Ambrósio has modelled for high-end fashion houses, including Christian Dior, Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Next.
37. Barbara Palvin
- Full name: Barbara Palvin
- Date of birth: 8th October 1993
- Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Budapest, Hungary
- Profession: Model
Did you know Barbara Palvin is an Armani Beauty ambassador? The Hungarian model first appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016. She became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2019.
36. Meghan Markel
- Full name: Rachel Meghan Markle
- Date of birth: 4th August 1981
- Age: 41 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Canoga Park, Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Profession: Duchess of Sussex and former actress
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is a member of the British royal family. She is the wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and the younger son of King Charles III. She is also a former actress.
35. Mila Kunis
- Full name: Milena Markovna Kunis
- Date of birth: 14th August 1983
- Age: 39 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Chernivtsi, Ukraine
- Profession: Actress
Mila Kunis is an actress who started her career by playing Jackie Burkhart on That '70s Show at 14. Kunis' breakthrough film was Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She is married to actor Ashton Kutcher.
34. Jennifer Lawrence
- Full name: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence
- Date of birth: 15th August 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States of America
- Profession: Actress
Did you know Jennifer Lawrence was the world's highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016? The actress' movies have grossed over $6 billion worldwide. She was on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list from 2013 to 2016.
33. Bar Rafaeli
- Full name: Bar Refaeli
- Date of birth: 4th June 1985
- Age: 38 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Hod Hasharon, Israel
- Profession: Model, television host, businesswoman, and actress
Bar Refaeli is among the most internationally successful models today. She appeared on the cover of the 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and was voted No. 1 on Maxim magazine's Hot 100 list of 2012.
32. Lana Del Rey
- Full name: Elizabeth Woolridge Grant
- Date of birth: 21st June 1985
- Age: 38 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States of America
- Profession: Singer-songwriter
Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, alias Lana Del Rey, is a successful singer-songwriter. Her music is distinct for its cinematic quality and exploration of tragic romance, melancholia, and glamour.
31. Chanel Iman
- Full name: Chanel Iman Robinson
- Date of birth: 1st December 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America
- Profession: Model
Vogue Paris declared Chanel Iman as one of the top 30 models of the 2000s. She has worked as a Victoria's Secret Angel for years. Besides modelling, she helps local communities in Los Angeles and New York.
30. Selita Ebanks
- Full name: Selita Ebanks
- Date of birth: 17th February 1983
- Age: 40 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: George Town, Cayman Islands
- Profession: Model and actress
From 2005 to 2009, Selita Ebanks was one of the Victoria's Secret Angels. She has worked for high fashion brands, including Neiman Marcus and Ralph Lauren.
29. Jennifer Lopez
- Full name: Jennifer Lynn Affleck
- Date of birth: 24th July 1969
- Age: 53 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States of America
- Profession: Actress, dancer, and singer
Jennifer Lopez, also known as J.Lo, appeared as a Fly Girl dancer on the sketch comedy television series called In Living Color. The mother of twins always dreamed of being a multi-tasking superstar as a child.
28. Zoe Saldana
- Full name: Zoë Yadira Saldaña-Perego
- Date of birth: 19th June 1978
- Age: 45 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Passaic, New Jersey, United States of America
- Profession: Actress
Zoe Saldana discovered a keen interest in performance dance and began her training at the prestigious ECOS Espacio de Danza Dance Academy in her childhood. She started performing with the Faces theatre troupe before appearing in movies and TV shows.
27. Naomi Campbell
- Full name: Naomi Elaine Campbell
- Date of birth: 22nd May 1970
- Age: 53 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
- Profession: Model
Did you know Naomi Campbell started modelling at 15? She established herself amongst the most recognisable and in-demand models of the past four decades and was one of six models of her generation.
26. Catriona Gray
- Full name: Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray
- Date of birth: 6th January 1994
- Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Cairns, Australia
- Profession: Model, singer, television personality, youth advocate, and arts ambassador
Catriona Gray was the fourth Filipina to win the Miss Universe competition. The model, singer, television personality, youth advocate, and arts ambassador won the title of Miss Universe 2018.
25. Zoë Kravitz
- Full name: Zoë Isabella Kravitz
- Date of birth: 1st December 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Profession: Actress, singer, and model
Zoë Kravitz's breakthrough came when she portrayed Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class. She made her acting debut in No Reservations, a romantic comedy movie. Kravitz began acting in height school.
24. Lupita Nyong'o
- Full name: Lupita Amondi Nyong'o
- Date of birth: 1st March 1983
- Age: 40 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico
- Profession: Actress
12 Years a Slave made Lupita Nyong'o bag an Academy Award. She made history as the first Kenyan to win an Oscar and is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.
23. Adriana Lima
- Full name: Adriana Lima
- Date of birth: 12th June 1981
- Age: 42 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Salvador, State of Bahia, Brazil
- Profession: Model, actress, and businesswoman
Adriana Lima was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018. In 2017, she was named the most valuable Victoria's Secret Angel. She has been a spokesmodel for Maybelline Cosmetics since 2003.
22. Sofia Vergara
- Full name: Sofía Margarita Vergara
- Date of birth: 10th July 1972
- Age: 50 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia
- Profession: Actress and model
Did you know Sofia Vergara was discovered by a photographer whilst at the beach? This led to various jobs in modelling and television. Her first film role was in Big Trouble, a comedy.
21. Gal Gadot
- Full name: Gal Gadot-Varsano
- Date of birth: 30th April 1985
- Age: 38 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Petah Tikva, Israel
- Profession: Actress and model
In 2004, Gal Gadot was crowned Miss Israel. She represented her country at the Miss Universe 2004 pageant. Her first international film performance was as Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious.
20. Angelina Jolie
- Full name: Angelina Jolie
- Date of birth: 4th June 1975
- Age: 48 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian
Angelina Jolie is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. She rose to fame after her role in Girl, Interrupted. Jolie has been named Hollywood's highest-paid actress many times.
19. Halle Berry
- Full name: Halle Maria Berry
- Date of birth: 14th August 1966
- Age: 56 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America
- Profession: Actress and former model
Halle Berry is an actress who started her career as a model. She entered several beauty contests and finished as the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant. Berry also came in sixth in the 1986 Miss World pageantry.
18. Meagan Good
- Full name: Meagan Monique Good
- Date of birth: 8th August 1981
- Age: 41 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Profession: Actress
Meagan Good first gained critical attention for her role in the film Eve's Bayou. She gained further prominence after starring in Deliver Us from Eva, Roll Bounce, and Stomp the Yard. Her nickname is Mz Good.
17. Gigi Hadid
- Full name: Jelena Noura Hadid
- Date of birth: 23rd April 1995
- Age: 28 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Profession: Model and television personality
In 2014, Gigi Hadid made her debut in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com. She began her modelling career she was just two and was named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016.
16. Priyanka Chopra
- Full name: Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Date of birth: 18th July 1982
- Age: 40 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Jamshedpur, India
- Profession: Actress and producer
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World 2000 pageant. She is one of India's highest-paid actresses and has received numerous awards. Chopra is married to singer Nick Jonas.
15. Aishwarya Rai
- Full name: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Date of birth: 1st November 1973
- Age: 49 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Mangaluru, India
- Profession: Actress
Did you know Aishwarya Rai was the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant? Soon after her win, she received offers to star in movies. The actress is best known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films
14. Scarlett Johansson
- Full name: Scarlett Ingrid Johansson
- Date of birth: 22nd November 1984
- Age: 38 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States of America
- Profession: Actress
Scarlett Johansson was one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021 by Time. She was also named the world's highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019. Johansson made her acting debut at eight in the off-Broadway production of Sophistry.
13. Jourdan Dunn
- Full name: Jourdan Sherise Dunn
- Date of birth: 3rd August 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Greenford, United Kingdom
- Profession: Model
In 2006, Jourdan Dunn was discovered in Hammersmith Primark. She was signed to The Squad Management in London and started hitting the international runways in early 2007. She was the first black model to walk a Prada runway in over a decade in 2008.
12. Kim Kardashian
- Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian
- Date of birth: 21st October 1980
- Age: 42 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Profession: Socialite, model, media personality, and businesswoman
Kim Kardashian is a famous socialite, model, media personality, and businesswoman. She is also an advocate for criminal justice reform, gun safety, and cancer causes. Kim's shapewear business, Skims, has given her the vast majority of her fortune.
11. Ho Yeon Jung
- Full name: Jung Hoyeon
- Date of birth: 23rd June 1994
- Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea
- Profession: Model and actress
In 2010, Jung Hoyeon started her career as a freelance model. She walked in Seoul Fashion Week shows for two years. She competed on the fourth season of Korea's Next Top Model and placed as a runner-up in 2013.
10. Deepika Padukone
- Full name: Deepika Padukone
- Date of birth: 5th January 1986
- Age: 37 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Copenhagen, Denmark
- Profession: Actress
Deepika Padukone mainly works in Hindi films and has won multiple Filmfare Awards. She is an internationally acclaimed actress, fashion and youth icon, and mental health ambassador.
9. Ariana Grande
- Full name: Ariana Grande-Butera
- Date of birth: 26th June 1993
- Age: 30 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Boca Raton, Florida, United States of America
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Did you know Ariana Grande's nicknames are Ari, Little Red, or AG? The singer is best known for her four-octave vocal range. She started her music career in 2011 with the soundtrack album Music from Victorious.
8. Zendaya
- Full name: Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman
- Date of birth: 1st September 1996
- Age: 26 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States of America
- Profession: Actress and singer
Zendaya has bagged two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award. In 2022, Zendaya was named one of the 100 most influential people. Her first name means giving thanks in Shona.
7. Jodie Comer
- Full name: Jodie Marie Comer
- Date of birth: 11th March 1993
- Age: 30 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Liverpool, United Kingdom
- Profession: Actress
My Mad Fat Diary and Doctor Foster catapulted Jodie Comer to fame. The actress started her career in an episode of The Royal Today in 2008
6. Rihanna
- Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty
- Date of birth: 20th February 1988
- Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Saint Michael, Barbados
- Profession: Singer, actress, and businesswoman
Did you know Rihanna auditioned for producer Evan Rogers who invited her to America to record demo tapes? The Barbadian pop and rhythm-and-blues singer is one of the most successful music artists today. She also owns and runs Fenty Beauty.
5. Zozibini Tunzi
- Full name: Zozibini Tunzi
- Date of birth: 18th September 1993
- Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Tsolo, South Africa
- Profession: Model, actress, and beauty pageant titleholder
In 2019, Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe. She is the third woman from South Africa to win the title. She made her acting debut in The Woman King.
4. Blake Lively
- Full name: Blake Ellender Lively
- Date of birth: 25th August 1987
- Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Profession: Actress
Did you know Ryan Reynolds is Blake Lively's husband? The mother of three made her professional debut in his directorial project Sandman.
3. Amber Heard
- Full name: Amber Laura Heard
- Date of birth: 22nd April 1986
- Age: 37 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States of America
- Profession: Actress
Amber Heard had her first leading role in the horror film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. She resides in Los Angeles and is actively involved with Amnesty International.
2. Beyoncé
- Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter
- Date of birth: 4th September 1981
- Age: 41 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States of America
- Profession: Singer, songwriter and dancer
The list of the most beautiful women in the world cannot be complete without Queen Beyoncé. She is known as one of the most successful performers of this generation. Queen Bey is her nickname.
1. Bella Hadid
- Full name: Isabella Khairiah Hadid
- Date of birth: 9th October 1996
- Age: 26 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States of America
- Profession: Model
Bella Hadid is arguably the most beautiful girl in the world in 2023. The model has made 29 appearances on international Vogue covers. She is Gigi Hadid's sister.
Which country has the most beautiful people?
Every country has beautiful people. Even so, people from India are considered the most attractive people in the world.
Who are the 10 most beautiful women in the world?
The top 10 most beautiful women in the world are Bella Hadid, Beyoncé, Amber Heard, Blake Lively, Zozibini Tunzi, Rihanna, Jodie Comer, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Deepika Padukone.
Which country has the most beautiful girls?
The countries with the most beautiful girls include India, Colombia, Brazil, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, The Netherlands, Sweden, and Italy.
Who has the most beautiful body in the world?
It is challenging to pinpoint the most beautiful woman's body in the world. All the women listed on the list above have enviable bodies.
The most beautiful women in the world are drawn from different professions, especially acting and modelling. Is your celebrity crush on the list?
