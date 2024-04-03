Broadcaster Serwaa Amihere called out a social media user and put her in her place after she alleged that she slept with her bosses to make it in the industry

According to the X user known as Lisa, Serwaa Amihere and several other powerful celebrities should not be where they are today

Many of Miss Amihere's fans supported her and called out Lisa for undermining her hard work in the industry

Media broadcaster Serwaa Amihere descended on a social media personality who alleged that she slept with her bosses to make it in the media space.

Serwaa Amihere responds to fan on X

Serwaa Amihere's reply stemmed from her asking her millions of followers on X what they were angry about.

One fan replied to Serwaa Amihere by saying that she was angry about the fact that powerful celebrities like her should not be where they are today. The X user, by the handle @Catty81660535, further alleged that:

"We we sure know it's not degrees that got most of yall where yall at but wickedness and sleeping with bosses."

In responding to @Catty81660535, who also goes by the name Lisa, Serwaa Amihere wrote:

Owww my dear. I feel so sorry for you. But if you have a boss sleep with the person since you’re so sure that’s how they got there. Ofui

A social media user told Serwaa Amihere what she was angry about.

Below is Serwaa Amihere's reply to the fan who claimed she slept with her bosses to get to where she is.

Reactions as Serwaa Amihere puts a fan to order on X

Below are the thoughts of Ghanaians on the banter between Miss Amihere and a fan:

@RocksonSoul1 said:

The ofui is soft o make it louder she didn’t hear. A young lady who needs to learn from ladies who have made it is rather throwing dirt on them. Hmmm

@barnnabee said:

@Serwaa_Amihere My dear, ignore some comments. People will talk about you because they envy you. Your way of handling such people just makes you much better. Keep soaring and avoid negative energy! ✌️

@JeffreyTenkora2 said:

You people treat Serwaa so badly sometimes if she were your sister, would you say those things to her? Mind your own business sometimes.

@Amaredoe said:

Honestly is like you pained based on what she said. You should have ignored it. True interpreters will understand.

@Boare20 said:

It is high time people respect @Serwaa_Amihere and other ladies in Ghana …. These ladies have put in much effort to bring them to this level only for their success to be concluded that they got it by sleeping with their bosses? Let’s end this nonsense

Serwaa Amihere speaks on becoming a lawyer

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated media personality Serwaa Amihere threw more light on her journey to becoming a lawyer in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh.

She said that it has not been a smooth sailing journey, adding that it is a humbling experience.

The entrepreneur and brand ambassador also added that media was never her childhood career goal, but rather law and banking.

