An Australian woman who tattooed her eyeballs battling for her life in hospital and she could lose her sight

The mother of five, identified as Anaya Peterson, was inspired by 'blue-eyed dragon' Amber Luke

The Law student regretted not listening to her seven-year-old daughter, who had warned her oversight

A woman identified as Anaya Peterson has regretted not listening to her seven-year-old daughter's warning she could go blind if she got her eyeballs tattooed - as she is now losing her sight.

Anaya Petterson before her body modification (l), Anaya could lose her sight. Photo: New York Post.

The Law student was inspired by 'blue-eyed dragon' Amber Luke, an Australian model who got her eyeballs inked blue in 2019 - before going temporarily blind for three weeks.

According to Daily Mail, the mother of five was left hospitalised by the eye alteration.

Anaya claims she's going blind

The 32-year-old faces permanent blindness after a suspected reaction to the eyeball ink.

Anaya, who also has a tongue split and facial tattoos, now says she wishes she could have done things differently.

The mum reportedly got her right eyeball tattooed blue in July 2020.

Despite dealing with headaches and dry eyes as part of the healing process, she decided to get her left eye dyed purple in December 2021.

After months without complications, Anaya was shocked to wake up in August 2021 with swollen eyelids.

Daughter warned her before

Anaya claimed that her daughter India warned her against the unique tattoo, as she feared that her mum would 'go blind'.

Anaya now faces going blind as her sight deteriorates.

"I was just going to get one [eye tattoo] at first because I thought that if I go blind, at least I've got the other eye. I should have stuck with that. My daughter told me that I didn't want to do that, 'what if you go blind?' She wasn't on board with it at all," she said.

Reactions from netizens

graceendian said:

It’s supposed to be mama knows best. Not pickin is smarter than mother. Poor baby

Ayah Balbuena said:

your daughter knew better than you.

Darealbrat said:

Well, if it isn’t the consequences of your choices

user6543306692320 said:

Nice atleast you getting the attention you've been looking for

