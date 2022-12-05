A young Ghanaian woman has got people talking online after she said she prefers to date older men than guys in her age bracket

In a video making rounds, the lady said her preference is because old men have deep pockets and can afford all of her needs

The young lady’s comments have generated a lot of reaction with netizens sharing diverse opinions on the matter

A young Ghanian lady has caused a stir on social media with her explanation of why she prefers to date older men rather than opt for guys in her age bracket.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Tiktok handle of @fantablaq, the young Ghanaian lady who opened up on her choice said the reason she prefers dating older men known in local parlance as sugar daddy is because they are financially sound to take care of their girlfriends.

A Ghanaian lady talks about why she feels no young guy can date her Photo credit @fantablaq/TikTok @Ivan Pantic/GettyImages

Source: UGC

She shocked the interviewer when she sighted an example of how her sugar daddy recently gave her GH₵5000 as half payment for her birthday.

“I demanded GH₵10,000 from my sugar daddy for my birthday, he has given me half the amount for starters. A guy in my age group cannot do that for me” she said.

She advised young ladies particularly slay queens to follow in her footsteps if they yearn to share in her joy.

At the time of writing the report, the 46-second video had generated over 42,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Netizens who reacted to the video were divided in their opinions as some agreed with the lady's comments whereas others felt love should be the major factor to consider before going into a relationship.

Fancy bae

oh it's true o cos the young guys we're dating ryt now are those who still love their ex's . and. I'm facing a lot

Shugah berry24

God bless u my sister

Mubarak Gh

She’s telling the truth oooo. Because she said when she get married someone will do the same thing to her

phlickie

when posterity begins to judge u, u will feel it

The Lumbacologist

I want to marry soon so whenever I see such videos, I checkout the photos of those ladies who support such people. Mempɛ vampire biaa wɔ me life mu!

Source: YEN.com.gh