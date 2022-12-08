A young lady has said that only her mother can convince her to go into a relationship at the moment

Speaking to MX24, the KNUST student said despite the many proposals, she is just not ready yet to commit to another guy

Netizens who saw the video were divided in their opinions regarding the explanation by the young lady not to date for now

A response by a young lady who was asked about her relationship status has stirred reactions online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of MX24, a beautiful lady, apparently a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in an answer to a question on whether she was dating answered no.

Quizzed as to what her reason might be, the dark-skinned lady said as things stand she is just not ready to commit to a new relationship. She added that her ex-boyfriend didn't make her cry for long over their breakup because she knows there are many fishes in the sea.

A young lady explaining why she is not ready to date any guy for now Photo credit @MX24/TikTok

She added that at the moment only her mother can force her to change her stance regarding her decision to stay single.

Ghanaians react to the video

The candid opinion of a beautiful young lady who smiled throughout the interview has varying opinions.

For some, she was simply being cocky whereas others commended her for being true to herself.

At the time of writing the report, the 33-second video had gathered over 16,000 likes.

Boateng

ready then she will be pregnant

Onana kennel

Don't worry when u ready u will see

Wɔfa Toasted

lef am ɔbɛnya 35 na ada ne mpaebɔ

Linchieejnr

These are the ones that burst in tears low-key ... She is on camera that's why she acting topnotch but inside dey the biggest hel

