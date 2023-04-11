Ghanaian singer Gyakie has surprised her fans with her latest single, which is yet to be released

The award-winning female artiste sounded like the American singer Rihanna and has got her fans reacting to the song and applauding her

The song titled "Scar" is not released yet but snippets of the singer dancing and singing to the song has gone viral and garnered massive reactions

Ghanaian singer Gyakie has caused a massive stir online with her latest single titled "Scar" and has got her fans reacting to the song, which is yet to be released

The award-winning singer's voice on her latest song has been admired by fans who feel she sings like popular American singer Rihana.

Gyakie has earned herself a massive audience in the country with her relatable lyrics and unique way of singing, making her fans, "Gyackie Chans" drool over her songs even before their release.

The "My Mind Dey For You" hitmaker noted that her song would be released in no time and urged her already excited fans to stream it when it is released.

Watch the video of Jackie's latest song below

Fans of Gyakie reacted to her latest "Scar" single

ddecontroller_2 commented:

Damnn unexpected collabo with jbee this gonna be fire can't wait

sempty capalot commented:

Gyakie >> Tems & Tiwa savage

khuami_sly commented:

This tune is hard Ghana music to the world

dorisodoom04 commented:

I'm I hearing Rihanna's voice

bail_kay_ commented:

nahhhhh i never expected this rage aspect of your craft herh !‍

