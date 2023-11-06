Mohammed Kudus's goal versus Brentford on Saturday has got Ghanaians praising the footballer's talent

The West Ham midfielder scored the equaliser for his club in the first half with a spectacular strike from a tight angle

Ghanaians have expressed excitement about Kudus' performance for his club and hailed him

West Ham's Mohammed Kudus has got Ghanaians singing his praises after his impressive goal against Brentford on Saturday, October 4, 2023. The West Ham midfielder's spectacular strike from a difficult angle left fans in awe of his ball-striking ability.

Mohammed Kudus found the back of the net during the first half of the match. His goal was a masterpiece, demonstrating his incredible skill and precision. With a powerful shot from a tight angle, he managed to beat the Brentford goalkeeper, leaving the opposition stunned. The goal was an equaliser after Brentford took an early lead in the beginning stages of the first half.

Despite West Ham ultimately losing the match 3-2, Kudus's performance was a shining light in an otherwise tough game for his team. He showed not only his ability to score but also his overall commitment and talent. His agility, vision, and composure on the field did not go unnoticed.

Mohammed Kudus wins the hearts of Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

z_invincible_1 said:

Top top talent! Arsenal and Chelsea were fools to not sign him this summer!

theonlyBossUg reacted:

Just because he is in Westham, he won't get enough praise. But kudos to Kudus, that was magical

JamieOlat commented:

That boy is becoming something else, positively. What a signing!!!!

drealkainos wrote:

It was go great, that he had to sit down afterwards

West Ham celebrate Kudus

In another story, West Ham United celebrated Mohammed Kudus by sharing a video compilation of his performance against Arsenal with a Black Sherif tune in the background.

The football club were excited about Mohammed Kudus' performances since joining the football club, bagging five goals in seven games.

Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were excited to see Kudus get the recognition he deserved.

