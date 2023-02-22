MzVee has revealed that she did not have Home Economics as her focus or a program to study in senior high school

Her decision was because she was a lazy student and did not want to burden herself with too many studies

Little did she know that she was entrapping herself in one of the most underrated yet complex programs to pursue in senior high school

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician MzVee has revealed her struggles in senior high school. According to the singer, she planned to pursue a less stressful program that would give her enough time to rest.

'And this was because she was also a lazy student, she told Myjoyonline.com. Mzvee began spending more time cooking and doing practical work.

And at a point, she wanted to change her program but was too late and had to finish with her chosen program.

Singer MzVee has revealed that she chose to pursue home economics because she was lazy Photo source: mzveegh

Source: Instagram

She added that this was one of her most challenging lessons. Her reason is that nothing comes easy, and once you want to achieve or succeed at something, you must as well put all your effort into it because nothing good comes easy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She added that she enjoyed her program because she had a lot to learn, even though it was chosen because her initial plan was to escape the headaches that came with 'difficult programs',

MzVee further spoke about her music career, revealing that she did not plan to pursue a career in music. However, she was spotted by Richie Mensah after she went to the studio with her friend Samira Buari.

Her journey through music and success has all been a giant web of luck and hard work, and she is thankful for that.

MzVee

MzVee turns down a date with a fan who had few cedis in his bank account

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published in another article that a fan got his date invitation rejected by MzVee, who was unimpressed with the money in his bank account.

After posting stunning pictures, the Ghanaian singer interacted one-on-one with fans on social media. Other fans joined in the fun, asking the singer if they could go out with her, considering the amount in their accounts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh