A fan got his date invitation rejected by MzVee, who was unimpressed with the money in his bank account

The Ghanaian singer had a one-on-one interaction with fans on social media after posting stunning pictures

Other fans joined in the fun, asking the singer if they stood a chance to go out with her, considering the amount in their accounts

MzVee has returned to Twitter with dazzling pictures after about a month of no posts on the platform. She shared four photos of herself in a brown front cutout jumpsuit and a low haircut. Her followers were full of praises for the singer's beauty, with some filling the comments with pickup lines. Other followers were enchanted by the singer's smile and how young she looked despite being thirty.

One comment that caught the singer's attention was from user @Quojo_M, who asked MzVee out on a date, stating he only had six Cedis in his account. He wrote;

I have 6 cedis in my account can we go out on date?

In response, the singer jokingly expressed her desire to hang out with the user, only if he had an extra Cedi in his account. She wrote;

Oh! Only if it was 7 cedis

Fans, amused at the DaaVi singer's response, offered to add up to the sum on behalf of their fellow tweep.

Reactions To MzVee's Rejection

Will add him the 1 cedis...ur mind dey?

MzVee is currently promoting her 10 Thirty album, which she released in June with features from Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Kinaata, Stonebwoy and more. As part of promotions, the singer introduced the Dumebi dance challenge.

