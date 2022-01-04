Who is Thue Rasmussen? Age, net worth, movies and TV shows

Thue Rasmussen is best known as a television actor. His career took a turn for the better after starring in the famous TV series The Witcher season 1. He has also featured on several series such as Sunday as Jonas and Sygeplejeskolen as Christian Friis. How well do you know him?

Thue is one of the successful Danish television actors. He is believed to have accumulated substantial wealth from his acting career, which he started as early as 2008. Here is more about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Thue Ersted Rasmussen

Thue Ersted Rasmussen Year of birth: November 15, 1985

November 15, 1985 Age: 36 years as of 2021

36 years as of 2021 Place of birth: Aalborg, Denmark

Aalborg, Denmark Gender: Male

Male Profession: Actor

Actor Nationality: Danish

Danish Marital status: Single

Single Height: 6 feet 2 inches

6 feet 2 inches Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Alma mater: Danish National Theatre School

Danish National Theatre School Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Instagram: @thuerasmussen

@thuerasmussen Twitter: @ThueRasmussen

Early life

On November 15, 1985, the actor was born in Aalborg, Denmark, to his parents. Not much information about the actor's early life is out in the public domain; however, the actor attended the Danish National Theatre School and graduated.

Career

Over the years, the actor has won the hearts of many of his fans. Thue commenced his acting career in 2008. He started by appearing in various short films. After featuring in the series Dicte: Crime Reporter in 2013, he gained popularity.

In 2016, he was honoured to attend the red carpet of Reumert. Here are some of his popular films;

Snooze ( 2008)

2008) The Shooter (2013)

(2013) Patienten (2013)

(2013) Skytten (2013)

(2013) Dicte (2013)

(2013) Ambrosia (2014)

(2014) Dead End (2015)

(2015) SÃ¥ lÃ¦nge jeg lever (2018)

(2018) The New Nurses (2018)

(2018) The Way to Mandalay (2018)

(2018) Sunday (2019)

(2019) Collision (2019)

(2019) Ambassadøren (2020)

(2020) Grow (2020)

(2020) F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

(2021) FBI: International (2021)

Who was The Witcher’s Eskel?

Thue Rasmussen was honoured enough to feature as The Witcher's Eskel. However, in September 2020, when the film resumed production, the actor revealed that he would not be part of the show’s season 2. This was a result of the COVID delays. He revealed the news on his Instagram account;

Sadly, due to the scheduling because of Covid-19, I will not be portraying Eskel in The Witcher. I wish everyone on the show the best of luck with the rest of the production. I’m sure Season 2 will be absolutely amazing, and now I get to watch it as a fanboy instead of as a Witcher.

The Witcher is a popular fantasy drama series that airs on Netflix. It is based on a monster who struggles to attain peace in a world where its inhabitants are more wicked than monsters.

What is Thue Ersted Rasmussen's net worth?

His net worth is estimated to be about $2 million. This is believed to be from his successful career as an actor. However, this information is not official because it has not been verified yet.

How tall is Thue Ersted?

Thue Ersted Rasmussen' height is 6 feet 2 inches. His hair colour is blonde and his eye colour is blue.

Thue Rasmussen has proven that he is here to stay. With more than a decade’s experience in the film industry, his fans are sure that the actor has so much lined up for them.

