Ghanaian television personality Berla Mundi is such a talented woman with a high fashion

The former Miss Malaika contestant looked astonishing as always in a beautiful gown while in New York

A host of her followers and celebrities have commented on Berla Mundi's stylish outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly called Berla Mundi, has mesmerised her fans as she slays in a stylish dress in New York.

The TV3 presenter, Berla Mundi, is among the speakers at the Global Citizen Now conference on May 2, 2024.

Berla Mundi slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

Source: Instagram

The newly married female celebrity looked effortlessly chic in a white petal sleeve gown clinched to her body.

Berla Mundi wore a charming side-parted frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold eyeshadow and long eyelashes as she smiled for the cameras.

She accessorised her look with beautiful earrings and bracelets to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Berla Mundi slays in a black dress

Berla Mundi spent her day in Manhattan before the Global Citizen Now conference. She was photographed in a black puff-sleeved dress and black strappy high heels.

Check out the photo below;

Onua TV presenter Berla Mundi has commented on Berla Mundi's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ajpoundz_gh stated:

Things We Love to Seeeeee❤️ Go Berla @berlamundi

hafiz_hamida stated:

The real woman of valour

bra__denyce stated:

Berla is who she thinks she is and that’s it!

ama_serwaa8 stated:

Bella’s dress

heelstopchic__ stated:

Berla is really that girlso elegant

charlotte_aning1 stated:

The lady I am super proud of. I love you Berla❤️

miss_ava_pomaa stated:

Our Berla

lydiaboateng_339 stated:

Blessed child

mercyotoo17 stated:

Beautiful

mawuli_spark stated:

I can't stop watching this,I love Berla and proud of you

nutifafa_peace stated:

Beautiful Berla❤️

whats_up_gh stated:

Berla is one woman I’m so happy for.. her growth ☺️ Ooh mine

hismajestyclothing1 stated:

Only the smile kills me ❤️

Berla Mundi Looks Glamorous In A Classy Customised Gown For Her Private Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi's breathtaking outfits for her private wedding.

The beauty queen looked heavenly, wearing a gorgeous kente ensemble and a gorgeous haircut for the private occasion.

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's exquisite wedding photographs.

Source: YEN.com.gh