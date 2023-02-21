Female bodybuilder Mary Nyarko Omarley also known as 'Mary got fit', has disclosed that people tell her she will not find a husband

They make these claims because she looks masculine and is too built to have a husband who would love her and her stature

She also said that she is happy about her transformation and progress in doing what she loves to do

Award-winning female bodybuilder Mary Nyarko Omarley also known as 'Mary got fit', disclosed in an interview with TV3 that her bodybuilding journey has been challenging.

She said that she regularly gets body-shaming comments from her social media pages because of how she looks but is not ready to give up. And most of the commenters tell her she would not find a husband.

Initially, she wanted to be a teacher to have time for herself, her husband and her kids in future. But she decided to go into bodybuilding because she could not continue her education.

In 2019, she contested in some bodybuilding competitions and won international trophies after her bodybuilding competition debut.

She added that women especially should be confident in themselves and believe in their potential. Mary's most inspiring moment on social media was when a fan told her 'thank you for being you'. The short phrase inspired her and made her realise she was doing what she loved and appreciated for that.

During the interview, she disclosed to her interviewer that she plans to settle down in the next five years and have a maximum of two kids. And she encourages all bodybuilders to set goals for themselves and achieve them.

Watch the Ghanaian female bodybuilder's video below:

Ghanaian female bodybuilder 'Mary got fit' contests in Man Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Mary Got Fit, Ghana's fittest female social media sensation, was already rocking shoulders with bigger muscles in the game.

The fitness enthusiast and model had turned her interest into a career as a fitness instructor. Mary Got Fit also placed 1st position at the William Bonac Classic Show, a muscle event in Kumasi.

