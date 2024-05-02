Kalybos has opened up on his six-month-old marriage, revealing that he is enjoying every bit of it

Speaking in an interview he had with Ahuofe Patri on Felicia Osei's show on Onua FM, Kalybos listed some of the things he enjoys

He noted that if he had known that marriage was blissful like he is experiencing, he would have married three yers ago

Ghanaian comic actor Kalybos, known in private life as Richard Kwaku Asante, is in marital bliss and cannot hide it.

Kalybos, who tied the knot in November 2023, has revealed that he thoroughly enjoys his new marital life, even wishing he had leaped sooner.

In an interview with Felicia Osei on Onua FM, the actor gushed about the sweetness of marriage, confessing that he had no idea it could be this fulfilling until he said "I do" to the love of his life.

"I didn't know marriage could be this sweet until I married the love of my life. If you wake up to relaise somebdoy cares and thinks about you more than yourself , it feels good...if I had known it would have married three years ago, Kalybos remarked.

Kalybos, who was on the show with his longtime screen partner, Ahuofe Patri, shed some light on the marriage ceremony.

According to him, he kept Ahuofe Patri's role as his 'best man' a secret until the last moment, which surprised some of his groomsmen.

Kalybos explained that Prince David Osei, Bismark The Joke, and James Gardiner had thought one of them would play the role and had prepared their speeches for it. But it was not to be, and they had to prep Ahuofe Patri to propose the toast.

On her part, Ahuofe Patri spoke about the backlash she received for playing the 'best man' role for Kalybos, who many social media users thought was in a real love relationship with her.

Watch Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri's interview below:

Kalybos and wife chill abroad

Meanwhile, Kalybos and his wife, Antwiwaa, in a video shared on TikTok, spent time abroad and twinned in matching outfits.

In the video, the adorable pair can be seen holding hands while wearing an orange sweater, blue jeans, and boots.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were excited to see the recently wed couple having a good time

