Prophet Opambour's first daughter, Cassandra Adarkwa Yiadom, has completed her training as a medical doctor

Cassandra graduated during the congregation of the University College Dublin branch campus in Malaysia

She shared beautiful photos and a video from her graduation ceremony while thanking God for her success

Cassandra Adarkwa Yiadom, the first daughter of renowned 'man of God' Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom 'Opambour' a.k.a. Prophet One, has made him proud.

Cassandra, affectionately known as Dr Cassi, has recently graduated from medical school in Malaysia.

She was one of the graduands at the conferring ceremony of University College Dublin's (UCD) Malaysia Campus.

Opambour Ebenezer's daughter has graduated from medical school Photo source: @drs_cassi

Source: Instagram

Dr Cassi took to social media to share photos in celebration of her achievement. The photos showed her before, during, and after graduation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the first set, she wore her academic gown with a stethoscope around her neck.

"The most difficult part for me is putting everything down in words. But I can only say going through the experience is the only true way to comprehend the resilience instilled to get this Farr.

"I owe a lot of gratitude to God Almighty, My Family n Friends. To all those who stood beside me from the beginning to the end. To my teachers who believed in me and always lent me a helping hand. I say Thank You . Cassie is now a DOCTOR ‍⚕️!!! OH MY GOD!! HOW??

"Throughout the years, I lost sight, family and friends and shed a lot of tears but God managed to put a smile on my face. At times all roads to this success were blocked but a miracle always occurred. My loved ones always say ‘Remember Me when you get this Degree Done! It is for Both of Us’. And You are a right. U DESERVE THIS AS MUCH AS I DO ❤️.

"I wish my colleagues all the BEST! I am eternally grateful our paths crossed!You are all AMAZING in your own unique way . Go forth and SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND (Ms Riri wud say…in this case sing lol)," she captioned.

Opambour Ebenezer's daughter has just graduated from medical school Photo source: @drs_cassi

Source: Instagram

See Dr Cassi receiving her award in the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh