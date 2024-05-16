Celebrated TV and radio presenter Anita Akuffo was speechless when she saw the effigy of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II for the first time

She noted that she was touring the Manhyia Palace Museum and also filming a documentary for The Afternoon Show on TV3

The photos of Anita admiring Otumfuo's effigy sparked various exciting reactions from her Instagram followers

Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo was in awe when she saw the effigy of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace Museum.

Anita Akuffo and Otumfuo in photos. Image Credit: @ann_ita1 and @theasante_nation

Anita Akuffo sees Otumfuo's effigy for the first time

The seasoned media personality shared pictures of her tour at the recently refurbished Manhyia Palace Museum.

In the pictures she shared, she stood beside Otumfuo's effigy and admired it as she inspected every part of it since it looked so real, like the king himself.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Anita Akuffo noted that she was visiting to film a documentary for The Afternoon Show on TV3.

Below is the caption on her Instagram page:

Still on the Kumasi diaries. We visited the Manhyia Palace Museum and we have all the content coming up this afternoon on #theafternoonshow at 1pm

Below is a carousel post of Anita Akuffo posing with the effigy of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

Reactions as Anita Akuffo shared her experience of seeing Otumfuo's effigy for the first time

Many people were awed by the effigy of the Asantehene as they hailed the sculptor and the artist who made it look like a real human being.

Others also talked about Anita Akuffo's priceless reaction as they wondered why she was emotional after seeing the effigy.

Below are the lovely reactions to the pictures:

mavisfrimpong2 said:

The one who did that statue is damnn good

_.jani.ce._ said:

Looks so real whoaaattt

fiction_dhe_general said:

Anita couldn’t stop staring in the eyes of the monument

araa_dee35 said:

Eiii who crafted the king waoooo..

_naa_klorkor said:

This looks so real ❤️

swingwithme_events said:

I thought it was real. The sculptor is very creative

nuorbeviel said:

This is so amazing, if I had my dad in a statue like this it will be so comforting because I can actually talk to this kind of statue happily

aimee__cherry said:

It’s the way you’re staring

iam_osaah said:

Was Anita asking the statue a question ?

daiteyjhames said:

Eeeiii people get talent ooo

jay___sterling said:

Second frame. You had to take a good look before

kennyal2 said:

@ann_ita1 please what words of wisdom was Otumfo's statue giving you? Cos you were really attentive paaa

99-year-old fan inside the Manhyia Palace Museum still works, video awes many

YEN.com.gh reported that a 99-year-old fan inside the Manhyia Palace Museum, which still functions today in 2024, sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

In an exclusive video on TV3's The Afternoon Show, host Anita Akuffo tested the fan by turning on the switch, and it moved; however, it made a lot of noise.

Many people applauded the Asantes for preserving history.

