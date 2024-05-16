Safo Newman, in a video, looked fashionable as he rocked a white shirt, black jeans and black sneakers, to the surprise of many Ghanaians

Shatta Wale recently criticised the musician for his poor brand image, as he felt the way the musician carried himself was not up to celebrity standards

His latest outfit impressed many Ghanaians who felt Shatt Wale's advice was working and gave props to Safo Newman on the upgrade

Famous Ghanaian musician Safo Newman has made a fashion statement that has left Ghanaians pleasantly surprised. In a video, the musician is seen wearing a white shirt paired with black jeans and white sneakers, giving him a look of sophistication.

This comes after Safo Newman faced criticism from fellow celebrity Shatta Wale, who expressed concern over the singer's brand image. Shatta Wale felt that Safo Newman's presentation was not up to the standards expected of a celebrity, with many agreeing with him. Safo Newman has been widely criticised for his appearance since he broke into the scene.

However, Safo Newman's latest look seems to have silenced the critics. His stylish outfit and confident look have impressed many, leading to many positive reactions from fans.

Safo Newman impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KojoKwes said:

i like the switch up. The branding Shatta was talking about

Shee Bwoy commented:

Answer this guy if money comes into him erh. He Weill make nice Waaa. Nafunu niaa b3 shish3 rough, wat I like most is very humble guy

ROETNOM_4K reacted:

Wow , finally we're having a glow up

ICe Man commented:

U see how shatta can change people

Kwamedua said:

he's changed he's looking good now

Kapo Gee 1 commented:

@Shatta wale ur man dey improve oo come and see

