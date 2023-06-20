Ghanaian Actor EB Forson Causes A Stir With His Pregnancy Photos On His Birthday: "I’m Really Short Of Words"
- Ghanaian actor Ebenezer Forson has released his beautiful birthday photos on social media
- The brand influencer famous for his cross-dressing flaunted his belly in a stunning pregnancy photo shoot
- Some social media users have commented on EB Forson's birthday photos posted on Instagram
Ghanaian actor Ebenezer Forson has raised concerns on social media after posting his birthday photos.
The male social media sensation flaunted his belly in a pink cloth as seen in most pregnancy photoshoots.
He wore a short, afro twist hairstyle, heavy makeup, well-defined eyebrows and bold lipstick to match his look.
Ebenezer Forson, popularly called EB Forson, wrote this caption under his birthday photos.
Happy gorgeous birthday to myself. On this vital day, I wish myself nothing but an abundance of God’s blessings, happiness, wealth, longevity and peace. May the rainbow bring lovely colours into my life.
Birthday is like a new year which brings bundles of happiness and blessings, but only God knows how far I have come. On this special day, I’ve become more mature than I used to be; I’ve learned to be strong whenever there’s an obstacle.
I’ve learned how to face my fears whenever there are one. I pray that God will continue to shower me with his mercies and blessings (Amen) ...Hip hip hip hip hurray like chicken vandal-uu.
Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has commented on Ebenezer Forson's birthday photo
YEN.com.gh has compiled some celebrities' and social media users' reactions below:
charlie_dior stated:
U not serious. Happy birthday tho! Wishing you all the best! Enjoy
Prince Bright stated:
EB long life, I brown you ch3 but forgive me. Noko nice
This is Frema stated:
Happy birthday Eb. Have a blast
Miss Rebecca. Asamoah stated:
Happiest birthday, dear more grace
raspanto_official stated:
You derr you fool ooh, what is the meaning of all this. Dampare will soon get rid of you JON boy
akua_esenam stated:
No, is it a pregnancy shoot or what? Happy birthday oo
mizz_esi stated:
Happy birthday and congratulations on your pregnancy, dear; I wish you all the goodness in life ❤️
pastor_atopa stated:
Ah Ah Asem ben kuraa nie
Kristin stated:
Happy birthday dear. God bless your new age ❤️
