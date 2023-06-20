Ghanaian actor Ebenezer Forson has released his beautiful birthday photos on social media

The brand influencer famous for his cross-dressing flaunted his belly in a stunning pregnancy photo shoot

Some social media users have commented on EB Forson's birthday photos posted on Instagram

Ghanaian actor Ebenezer Forson has raised concerns on social media after posting his birthday photos.

Ghanaian actor EB Forson slays in an elegant pink outfit. Photo credit: @eb_forson

The male social media sensation flaunted his belly in a pink cloth as seen in most pregnancy photoshoots.

He wore a short, afro twist hairstyle, heavy makeup, well-defined eyebrows and bold lipstick to match his look.

Ebenezer Forson, popularly called EB Forson, wrote this caption under his birthday photos.

Happy gorgeous birthday to myself. On this vital day, I wish myself nothing but an abundance of God’s blessings, happiness, wealth, longevity and peace. May the rainbow bring lovely colours into my life.

Birthday is like a new year which brings bundles of happiness and blessings, but only God knows how far I have come. On this special day, I’ve become more mature than I used to be; I’ve learned to be strong whenever there’s an obstacle.

I’ve learned how to face my fears whenever there are one. I pray that God will continue to shower me with his mercies and blessings (Amen) ...Hip hip hip hip hurray like chicken vandal-uu.

Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has commented on Ebenezer Forson's birthday photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some celebrities' and social media users' reactions below:

charlie_dior stated:

U not serious. Happy birthday tho! Wishing you all the best! Enjoy

Prince Bright stated:

EB long life, I brown you ch3 but forgive me. Noko nice

This is Frema stated:

Happy birthday Eb. Have a blast

Miss Rebecca. Asamoah stated:

Happiest birthday, dear more grace

raspanto_official stated:

You derr you fool ooh, what is the meaning of all this. Dampare will soon get rid of you JON boy

akua_esenam stated:

No, is it a pregnancy shoot or what? Happy birthday oo

mizz_esi stated:

Happy birthday and congratulations on your pregnancy, dear; I wish you all the goodness in life ❤️

pastor_atopa stated:

Ah Ah Asem ben kuraa nie

Kristin stated:

Happy birthday dear. God bless your new age ❤️

Check out the photo below:

Comic actor EB Forson shows off his dance moves

The social media influencer EB Forson wore ladies' outfit while promoting a new song.

