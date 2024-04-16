Ben South has shared how he left his profession as a nurse to focus on comedy and content creation

The skit maker said comedy was more lucrative than his nursing career, revealing that he makes at least GH¢10,000 a month from content creation

He added that one of the reasons he opted out of nursing was because he could not balance it with a comedy career because of how demanding it was

Popular comedian and skit maker Ben South, in an interview with Sammy Kay Media, revealed that he was a former nurse and explained what informed his transition from the healthcare sector to the entertainment industry.

Ghanaian comedian Ben South Photo Source; Ben South Official

Source: Facebook

Ben South said a career in nursing was very demanding and sometimes depressing because he used to see a lot of deaths in the emergency ward. He revealed that this made it difficult for him to juggle his career with his passion. Hence, he had to choose between the two.

He mentioned that the decision has proven to be a fruitful one as he now earns at least GH¢10,000 a month from content creation, a figure that surpasses his earnings from his nursing career, making him a bit under GH¢3k. Ghanaians applauded the bold move and said it was the right course of action.

Ben South's revelation gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

klassix_couture said:

The end goal is money and you chose wisely

asantewaa2377 commented:

His skit I'd so funny and educative

sheilaawutey said:

Nursing no de3 nipa de b3fa baabi cos

bikini_shop___ sadi:

At the end of the day what pays you more is what you focus on❤️❤️

willie_earl commented:

Let's look at the long term focus,,, government work it's no good koraaa de3 at least you have a secured pension

Lady quits job after wining money

In another story, a woman was filled with emotions after winning a $90,000 reward in a lottery scratch-off game last month.

Reshawn Toliver clinched the massive cash reward after one of the five $5 Wild Cash Multiplier Scratch-off tickets she bought hit the jackpot.

The Kentucky mother, who quit her work after winning the financial reward, expressed excitement.

Source: YEN.com.gh