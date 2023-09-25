D-Black, in an interview with Joy News' Celeb Biz, opened up about being deceived by Dr UN and participating in his dubious UN Award

Dr UN became a viral sensation after he organised an award ceremony in the guise of it being from the United Nations

D-Black jokingly expressed regret in falling for the dubious scheme and said he felt "stupid" after the award ceremony was deemed to be fake

Renowned Ghanaian artist D-Black, in an exclusive interview with Joy News' Celeb Biz, revealed his personal experience with the infamous Dr UN and his deceptive UN award scheme.

Dr UN had gained notoriety for orchestrating an award ceremony that misleadingly claimed to be affiliated with the United Nations and the esteemed legacy of Dr Kofi Annan. Under this guise, he presented awards, trophies, and citations to more than 20 accomplished Ghanaian personalities, whom he described as having achieved extraordinary feats in their respective fields.

During the interview, D-Black shared his feelings of regret and embarrassment over falling victim to Dr UN's elaborate scam. He humorously expressed how he had felt "stupid" after the award ceremony was exposed as a sham.

Dr UN's scheme began with a feeling of legitimacy, as many prominent figures in Ghana were led to believe the United Nations itself was recognising them. The awards ceremony was a star-studded event attended by influential individuals from various sectors, who proudly received what they believed were genuine accolades for their accomplishments.

However, it was not long before suspicions arose, and investigations revealed that the UN and Dr Kofi Annan's foundation had no affiliation with the event whatsoever. The awards, trophies, and citations handed out were all part of an elaborate hoax, leaving the recipients, including D-Black, disappointed.

