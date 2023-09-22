2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful third runner-up, Miss Amoani, has expressed her gratitude to TV3 for giving her the platform to promote STEM education in Ghana

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the beauty queen spoke about her new projects and partnerships with senior high schools in her region

Miss Amoani also delved into her relationship with 2023 GMB contestant Afriyie, who represented the Eastern Region

Ghana's Most Beautiful is among the top three beauty pageants in Ghana that provide young women with the exposure and fame to embark on their entrepreneurial journey and become stakeholders in the entertainment industry or voice for the voiceless in their communities and regions.

2022 GMB contestant Miss Amoani prepares the Aburi Girls SHS robotics team to compete in the Junior Achievement Competition. Photo credit: @miss.amoani

Thanks to TV3, young women from each of the 16 regions are singled out among the lot due to sheer brilliance, beauty, interpersonal communication skills, and great personality and are groomed to become instant celebrities even if they don't make it to the finale.

Akua, Royal Baci, Nana Ama Royale, Sarfowaa, and Tung-Teiya, among other ladies who competed in the prestigious pageant, are famous female celebrities in Ghana with a huge following on social media.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant who represented the Eastern Region Miss Amoani, known in private life as Sarah Sally Odei-Amoani, praised the organisers for selecting her and allowing her to share her dream with the world.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful has had a profoundly positive impact on my life. Friends and family will recall once I stated on the show that GMB is a springboard to higher heights.

It has given me a significant platform to advocate for STEM education for students of all genders, ethnicities and income levels. I have built students' and communities’ interest in STEM through my exposure.

I am glad I have inspired young people to select STEM schools and STEM courses. Through my advocacy, others have been motivated to pursue careers in STEM.

Miss Amoani talks about losing the crown to Tung-Teiya from the Northern Region

Winners never quit, and quitters never win. Although Miss Amoani didn't win the ultimate title as 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful, she was honoured with the third runner-up title, implying her hard work paid off.

While winning the ultimate title of Ghana’s Most Beautiful would have been an incredible honour, I was not disappointed. I always say that winning is just the icing on the cake. Without the icing, you can still eat the cake!

I am very grateful for the platform that TV3 gave me, a platform to shine and impact lives, and I can state that I did all that.

For a long time, I know Ghanaians will remember Amoani, the young girl described as eloquent, as the VOICE. Every recognition for me is a step forward in achieving my mission, and I am grateful for the support I have received.

Miss Amoani opens up about her relationship with 2023 GMB contestant Afriyie

Just like every competition, evictions are inevitable. Unfortunately, Afriyie couldn't make it to the finale with the support of Amoani and Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo, among others.

Afriyie is a remarkable contestant, and I believe she has the potential to win the crown. While we have had some discussions about the competition, I also respect her individual journey.

I have shared some general tips with her about staying true to herself, being confident, and staying passionate about the causes she believes in.

Miss Amoani comments on her award as the Educational Activist of the Year

Miss Amoani is the first Ghana's Most Beautiful queen to win Educational Activist Of The Year at an event organised by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) for her contribution towards improving quality STEM education in Ghana.

I would first like to acknowledge my seniors in Education. I am grateful they paved the way for some of us to follow. Again, I acknowledge the people who promote education in Ghana in various ways.

Winning the title of Educational Activist of the Year does come with a sense of responsibility. Like the Latin expression, “cui multa dantur, ab eo multa expectantur” translates to be:

To whom much is given, from him is expected; it motivates me to expand my operations and reach even more students and communities across Ghana.

I feel a greater commitment to ensuring that all students have access to quality STEM education and opportunities, and I am excited to take on that challenge.

Miss Amoani shares her future projects

Determination is the key to success, and it is undeniable that Miss Amoani's name will always be mentioned when people shortlist phenomenal women promoting STEM education in Ghana. It's no surprise that Ghanaians have given her the title MAMA STEM.

As the Director of GES, Dr Eric Nkansah, says, “STEM is the engine of growth for all countries across the globe.”

My goal is to inspire young Ghanaians to pursue careers in STEM fields, contributing to the nation’s development in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and, by so doing, making them ready for the future of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. In the world of STEM, Ghanaians can expect me to continue advocating for the importance of STEM education.

I plan to collaborate with schools, organisations, communities, and churches to create more STEM opportunities and resources through hands-on training, boot camps, and hackathons.

Currently, my organisation, STEM Inclusion Ghana, which seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry about STEM education in Ghana, is calling for volunteers. Volunteers will be trained to pass on STEM skills to other young people equally. All additional information concerning the promotion of STEM education in Ghana can be seen on our website: https://stemincgh.com/. I am committed to positively impacting this field, and I am excited about the journey ahead.

