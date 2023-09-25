D-Black in an interveiw on Joy News' Celeb Biz addressed rumours regarding his relationship with Black Avenue Muzik signee Sefa

The musician revealed that rumours that he was dating the singer who's a member of his record label were baseless

He mentioned that Sefa was like a little sister to him, adding that their relationship was purely professional

Ghanaian musician D-Black in an interview on Joy News' Celeb Biz took the opportunity to address rumours about his relationship with fellow artist and Black Avenue Muzik signee, Sefa. The artiste made it clear that these rumours were entirely baseless.

D-Black and Sefa share not only a record label but also a close professional relationship. D-Black was quick to dispel any romantic notions surrounding their connection. He stated firmly that Sefa was like a little sister to him, emphasising the purely professional nature of their bond.

Rumours of a romantic involvement between D-Black and Sefa have been circulating in the entertainment world for some time. However, during the interview should put an end to the speculation.

D-Black has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music scene, and his record label, Black Avenue Muzik, has played a significant role in nurturing young talents like Sefa. He said their working relationship has been fruitful, resulting in hit songs and successful collaborations.

He added that Sefa even decided to extend her contract with his label for another 5 years because of their healthy relationship. The musician even offered to show viewers phone conversations he has had with Sefa and how formal their interactions were.

