What is Logan Paul's boxing record? How the YouTuber became a must-watch boxer

Boxing is one of the oldest and most popular sports in the world. There have been many fantastic boxers throughout the years, and many of them hold world records that might never be beaten. Whether it's for how good or bad they were, they are the most impressive boxing records. But what is Logan Paul's boxing record?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Logan Paul meets with the press following the Mayweather vs Paul: Bragging Rights boxing event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Photo: Louis Grasse

Source: Getty Images

Logan Paul's boxing record has been a point of enquiry for many. Logan is an American YouTuber and social media personality. Apart from posting on his own YouTube channel, he has been running a podcast since November 2018.

Logan Paul's profile summary

Full name: Logan Alexander Paul

Logan Alexander Paul Nickname : Logan Paul, The Maverick

: Logan Paul, The Maverick Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 1st April 1995

: 1st April 1995 Age: 26 years (as of 2021)

26 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth : Westlake, Ohio, U.S.

: Westlake, Ohio, U.S. Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'2''

6'2'' Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds : 200

: 200 Weight in kilograms: 91

91 Body measurements in inches : 42-32-15

: 42-32-15 Body measurements in centimetres : 107-81-38

: 107-81-38 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour : Green

: Green Mother : Pamela Ann Stepnick

: Pamela Ann Stepnick Father : Gregory Allan Paul

: Gregory Allan Paul Siblings: One

One Marital/relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Josie Canseco

Josie Canseco Children : None

: None School: Westlake High School

Westlake High School College/ University: Ohio University

Ohio University Profession: American YouTuber, boxer, internet personality and actor

American YouTuber, boxer, internet personality and actor Net worth: $35 million

$35 million YouTube channel: Logan Paul Vlogs

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Who is Logan Paul?

Logan Alexander is an American YouTube content creator, social media personality and influencer, actor, podcast host and boxer. He was born on 1st April 1995 in Westlake High School. He is 26 years old as of 2022.

His parents are Pamela Ann Stepnick (mother) and realtor Gregory Allan Paul (father). He has one younger brother, Jake Joseph Paul, an American social media personality and professional boxer. So what do Jake and Logan Paul have in common? The two brothers are YouTubers and internet personalities.

Logan Paul presents the award for Break Through Athlete of the Year during The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Mark Brown

Source: Getty Images

After his elementary studies, he joined Westlake High School in Ohio. In high school, he achieved the ranks of The Plain Dealer's All-Star linebacker on the school's 2012 football team. He also qualified for the state-level Ohio High School Athletic Association 2013 Division I Wrestling Individual Championships.

After his high school graduation, he enrolled at Ohio University for a Degree in Industrial Engineering. Unfortunately, he did not earn his degree as he dropped out in 2014 to pursue his career as a full-time social media personality in Los Angeles, California. He moved into an apartment with other Vine stars.

Rise to stardom

Logan started creating YouTube videos for a channel named Zoosh at 10. By the time he was joining college, his channel had gained a substantial following through the Vine platform. He garnered thousands of followers in 2013 when he started posting sketches on Vine.

On 18th October 2013, he registered his YouTube Channel, TheOfficialLoganPaul. He started posting regularly on YouTube after the Vine app was closed. On 29th August 2015, he created another channel, Logan Paul Vlogs. Since then, it has become his most subscribed YouTube channel.

As of January 2022, the channel has over 23.3 million subscribers and more than 5.8 billion views. The channel is the 74th most-subscribed channel in the United States, placing him among the most-subscribed channels on the platform.

Apart from YouTube content creation, he has ventured into film and music. He has appeared in The Thinning, The Thinning: New World Order, and Can't Take it Back. In addition, he has released several singles such as 2016, Help Me Help You, The Number Song and Going Broke. He has also ventured into boxing.

Logan Paul boxing record

Is Logan Paul a boxer? Yes. In 2018, he ventured into the boxing world in an amateur white-collar boxing match against British YouTube content creator and rapper KSI. What class is Logan Paul in boxing? As per the boxing fight card, his weight class is cruiserweight.

When did Logan Paul start boxing? He started boxing in 2018 as an amateur player after his white-collar amateur boxing match with Joe Weller. Since then, he has participated in a few matches at the amateur, professional and exhibition bout levels.

Logan Paul vs KSI

On 3rd February 2018, British YouTuber KSI challenged Paul to a boxing match he gladly accepted. On 24th February 2018, it was announced that Paul and his brother Jake would be fighting against KSI and his younger brother Deji in two white-collar boxing matches.

What was Logan Paul fight record? His first amateur record was a majority draw. Two judges scored the match even at 57-57, while the third judge scored 58-58 in favour of KSI and his brother.

KSI vs Logan Paul II

Floyd Mayweather exchanges blow with Logan Paul (yellow shorts) during their contracted exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Cliff Hawkins

Source: Getty Images

After the first draw, a rematch between KSI and Logan was announced on 4th September 2019. This marked the beginning of Logan Paul fights as a professional boxer. The match was set to be broadcasted exclusively on DAZN in the United States.

The rematch was made of six three minutes rounds. The match ended in a win for KSI through a split decision. Two judges scored 57-54 and 56-55 for KSI, and the third judge scored 56-55 in favour of Paul.

Floyd Mayweather Vs Logan Paul

On 6th December 2020, it was announced that Logan Paul would face Floyd Mayweather Junior, a five-division world champion. The exhibition bout was scheduled to take place on 20th February 2021 but was later postponed to 6th June 2021 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

At the end of the eight rounds match, Mayweather had landed 43 punches of 107 thrown (40.2%), while Paul landed 28 punches of 217 thrown (12.9%).

How long has Logan Paul been boxing?

The YouTuber has been boxing for three years since 2018 when he made his amateur debut. This was followed by a professional fight and later, an exhibition bout. So who is Logan Paul boxing? He is not boxing anyone as he has already announced his retirement.

In early 2022, Logan Paul confirmed that he had retired from boxing after settling his rivalry with KSI. With their massive pay-per-view fights, Logan and KSI blasted social media boxing into the mainstream. However, the duo has since patched up their rivalry and are now business partners with the new Prime Energy Drink.

How much money did Logan Paul make boxing?

Although the official figures have not been released yet, it is alleged that he has made more than $20 million from his boxing career. In addition, he earned around $10 million for his exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Junior. This included paid promotions, endorsements, show fees, and pay-per-view shares.

During the bout, he earned around $250,000 show-fee for the fight. In addition, he also gained 10% of the pay-per-view profits, which were estimated to be around $5 million. Previously, his first professional fight, a rematch against British YouTuber and rapper KSI was set at $900,000. In terms of revenue, the fight garnered around $11 million.

What is Logan Paul's net worth? The American YouTuber, boxer, internet personality and actor has an estimated net worth of $35 million. He has bagged this amount from all his career ventures in YouTube, acting, singing, endorsements, and boxing.

Logan Paul's boxing indicates his excellence in the ring. Although he rose to fame through YouTube content creation, he burst onto the boxing scene and emerged as one of the best. He did not win in his three fights, but his skills cannot go unmentioned. He has retired from boxing and is now focused on other business and career ventures.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce age, career, husband, medals, and latest updates. The fastest woman alive has already made great strides in using her platform to focus on underprivileged youth, born of her own challenging upbringing in Jamaica.

Source: YEN.com.gh