Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson responded a few hours after Sarkodie dropped his diss track to her

The actress shamed Sarkodie for trying to rubbish her pain through insults and a rap song

Yvonne Nelson added that Sarkodie's diss song would not change the truth

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and actress Yvonne Nelson are going at each other on Twitter in a bloody word battle.

The rapper used a song to explain his side of his past affair with the actress. She has taken to her official Twitter timeline to address him squarely.

Earlier, Yvonne Nelson made some serious allegations against the rapper in her memoir. She revealed that Sarkodie forced her to get rid of their pregnancy and abandoned her.

Twitter woke up this dawn to see a hard reply from Sark on the part he played in Yvonne Nelson's memoir.

The rapper dropped heated bars in a formidable lyrical powerhouse that is hard to miss. Yvonne couldn't have missed it too.

Yvonne Nelson responds to Sarkodie's claims in his diss song

In a series of tweets, the actress has replied the rapper, pointing out parts of his rap that were lies. She wrote:

"Michael, you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I had completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn’t in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find a logical lie. #youspittinglies

"Insults won't work, Michael. Respect womanhood. I'm happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap. Still doesn’t change the TRUTH."

Yvonne Nelson says it took two painful attempts to get rid of Sarkodie's baby

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yvonne Nelson's narration of her pregnancy termination journey.

The actress revealed that her first attempt failed, although she underwent agonising bleeding after self-medicating.

She added that after reporting the failed mission to Sarkodie, the rapper agreed that the second try should be done at the hospital.

But he abandoned her at a dilapidated facility without even a phone call.

