Actress Abena Achiaa turned many heads online when a video of her slaying a multi-coloured wig, long lashes and heavy makeup

The Cantata star actress was spotted at the recently held Ghana Party in the Park in the UK, which was attended by several Ghanaian musicians and citizens

The video excited many people who talked about missing her on their screens; others also tagged her as the original slay queen

Ghanaian actress Abena Achiaa known in showbiz as Julie Juu, caused a stir on social media when a video of her slaying in a colourful surfaced online.

Julie Juu flaunts a multi-coloured wig and colourful look in a video at Ghana Party in the Park. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Julie Juu's colourful look

The Cantata star actress was spotted at the Ghana Party in the Park in the UK on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Her look splashed with different colours. She wore a multi-coloured wig that was purple, green, yellow, and red.

To spice up her look, the star actress who previously lamented about no man touching her in 13 years, turned many heads with her very long and coloured lashes.

Julie Juu, as she is affectionately called, exuded youthful exuberance in the viral video, wearing heavy makeup and speaking with such energy.

The video was captured by famous Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, who interviewed her briefly at the much-anticipated event.

Julie Juu in colourful look.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section admired Abena Achiaa's youthful appearance at the music festival.

They commented on her multi-coloured wig and long lashes and, based on that, tagged her as the mother of slay queens, among other names.

Below are the reactions to the video:

appiah813 said:

"Before thus, the current slay queens👸she was😀😃😆😄"

nana_adwoa_priceless_ said:

"Before bone straight hair, there was Julijuuu's corn row/ afro combo hair style 😂😂😂😂"

kwesi_elbanna said:

"Eiiii this woman Cantata oh my days miss childhood asf"

naacute_dimples said:

"Ei Julie Juu i miss her on the screens"

1luvtessy said:

"The godmother of all slay queens 😂😂"

mizadjei said:

"Original slay queen👏👏👏👏"

yacki_zamani said:

"That’s a clown’s wig 🙃"

hayfordaklaku said:

"Slay queen, queen mother"

naanaesiasaba said:

"Kai… 70’s bad gurrrllllll😂😂😂 Julie Juu😂😂😂She made our cantata days enjoyable… Her wigs alone…don’t go there"

Auntie Bee lamented financial woes

YEN.com.gh reported that Auntie Bee spoke in an interview about the few financial gains she made from the movie industry.

The veteran actress stated that she only gained fame despite starring in many Ghanaian movies for decades.

Auntie Bee's interview gathered many reactions from social media users who shared their opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh