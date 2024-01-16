JMJ has said that most times he is ashamed to claim to be part of the Ghanaian showbiz industry due to what some critics say on air

The legendary music producer questioned why TV/radio stations do not find qualified entertainment critics and just pick anyone to discuss topics on entertainment

According to him, when he sits at home and watches the kind of people who pose on our TV and Radio as Entertainment pundits, he goes crazy

Ghanaian legendary music producer Joshua Raphealson known by his moniker JMJ says he feels very ashamed discussing the Ghanaian showbiz industry with his friends outside the nation.

According to JMJ, we have an industry where just anyone is considered a pundit with no distinctive knowledge of Showbiz.

He also said that when he is at home, he watches these people who pose as entertainment critics share their opinions on TV he cringes.

What JMJ said

JMJ said that it is only the entertainment industry that allows just anyone with no credible background to talk about issues about it. He says other industries isn’t the same. He shared that before a platform like GBC will inform the general public on health issues, they get a certified health practitioner to state the facts, but for the entertainment industry same cannot be said.

In the space we find ourselves in, when there is a health conversation that needs to be had, there will be the need to bring in a health professional. It is only in showbiz that they bring just anybody. Sometimes when I hear what these people are saying on our behalf, I am shy to say that I am part of this industry.

