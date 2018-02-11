South Sudanese politician and revolutionary leader John Garang served as Vice President of Sudan for three weeks. Sadly, a helicopter crash tragically killed him on July 30, 2005. However, 11 years later, one of his children, Mabior Garang, made headlines after being appointed minister, making him among the country's youngest. Find out everything there is to know about the former minister of Water Affairs in Sudan.

Former minister of water affairs in Sudan (centre) takes a selfie.



Mabior Garang is a controversial figure. He was a vocal opponent of South Sudan's President and was the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) spokesman before he was appointed minister in 2016. However, he has also been chastised for his carefree attitude, which resulted in him being thrown out of a government meeting for violating the dress code.

Profile summary

Full name: Mabior Garang de Mabior

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 12 April 1977

Age: 44 years (as of 2022)

Zodiac sign: Aries

Place of birth: Juba, South Sudan

Current residence: Nairobi Kenya

Nationality: South Sudanese

Ethnicity: Dinka

Sexual orientation: Straight

Hair colour: Black

Eye colour: Dark brown

Mother: Rebecca Nyandeng

Father: Dr John Garang de Mabio

Siblings: Four

Relationship status: Single

School: St Francis School Khartoum

Profession: Politician and activist

10 interesting facts about Mabior Garang de Mabior

Here are some interesting facts about Mabior John Garang's son below.

1. He is the son of a revolutionary leader

Mabior Garang is the eldest son of former Vice President of Sudan John Garang and politician Rebecca Nyandeng. His father is renowned worldwide for being one of the founding fathers of South Sudan.

Who is Dr John Garang de Mabior? He is a Sudanese politician and rebel leader who led the Sudan People's Liberation Army from 1983 to 2005 during Sudan's Second Civil War.

Furthermore, he was Sudan's First Vice President from January to June 2005, when a helicopter crash killed him following the signing of a peace agreement.

2. He was born in South Sudan

A portrait and a selfie of Mabior Garang.



Mabior was born in Juba, South Sudan, on April 12, 1977, but moved to the United States with his parents when he was six years old in 1983. The family, however, returned to Sudan after four years in 1987.

Mabior Garang was sent to live with an uncle in Khartoum and enrolled in a school to learn the Dinka language.

How old is Mabior Garang de Mabior? What is Mabior Garang de Mabior age? He is 45 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

3. His mother is an influential politician in South Sudan

Rebecca Nyandeng, Mabior Garang's mother, is a well-known politician in South Sudan. Before the civil war in 2013, she served as Minister of Roads and Transport and Presidential Advisor. Rebecca is currently assigned to one of President Salva Kiir's five Vice-President teams.

Who is the wife of the minister of Water Affairs in Sudan? Unfortunately, the politician's personal life is unknown.

4. He went to school in Khartoum

What is Mabior Garang de Mabior education background? The politician attended school at the St Francis School Khartoum, where he learned his native Dinka language. However, not much is known about his higher-level education background.

5. Garang de Mabio was a minister in Salva Kiir's government

The young politician was appointed to serve as a minister in the irrigation and water resources ministry in April 2016, following the 2015 peace accord. However, in 2016, when new warfare erupted in Juba, he escaped to exile in Nairobi and Addis Ababa.

In 2020, after the warring factions negotiated, he was appointed to serve as deputy minister of the interior. However, he resigned from his position after a disagreement with the ruling party.

How much was his salary as a minister? And what is Mabior Garang's net worth? Unfortunately, there is no information about his wealth available currently.

6. He has a cordial relationship with the former prime minister of Kenya

The relationship between the Garang and the Odinga family is close. Jaramogi Odinga Oginga, Raila Odinga's father, rescued Mabior's father from deportation to Sudan, where he was wanted for activism, in the 1960s. After crossing the Ethiopian border into Kenya, John Garang and a friend were apprehended at Moyale.

Following the incident, the two families became friends. Rebecca Mabior, Mabior's mother, fled to Nairobi, Kenya, for safety during the civil war and the Juba attack.

Furthermore, in 2015, the young minister travelled to Kenya to attend the burial of Raila Odinga's son, Fidel.

7. He is a controversial figure

Garang junior poses in a blue suit.



The star politician has been proclaimed the selfie king by the media. Even as a minister, Mabior couldn't keep his phone or swag down. In 2016, the young minister was kicked out of a cabinet meeting by the President for inappropriate dress code.

Mabior wore a crimson bow tie and a scarlet suspender and was criticised for violating the dress code. However, all these controversies have led the politician to gain notoriety online, where he shares his experiences.

8. He was a spokesman for the rebels

Before his appointment to the cabinet, the young politician was a spokesman for the vice president's led rebels. Dr Riek Machar was Mabior Garang's father's arch competitor and adversary and is the leader of the Armed Opposition.

9. He was accused of planning to assassinate the President

Mabior has been accused of being a drug addict due to his irresponsible lifestyle. Furthermore, he was apprehended in Addis Ababa in August 2014 with a 9MM pistol loaded with six rounds and was suspected of plotting to assassinate the President.

10. He has been ill for sometime

In November 2021, in a Nairobi hospital in Kenya, South Sudan's former minister of Water Irrigation and Water Resources underwent successful cholecystectomy surgery. Mabior revealed that he had been sick since the beginning of 2018.

Mabior Garang is a conditional and contentious politician. His mother is believed to be the driving force behind his political career. Furthermore, he grew more popular after being nominated a minister, although he maintained his casual demeanour.

