Aaron Adatsi is a renowned Ghanaian actor, model, and social media influencer. He is widely recognised for his roles in movies and TV shows such as Heaven Can Wait (2017) and Aloevera (2020). Given his success in the entertainment sector, many people want to learn more about Aaron Adatsi's education, particularly the schools he attended. What is Aaron Adatsi's educational background?

Aaron Adatsi poses in the dark. (L). He is taking a selfie while driving a car. Photo: @cyril.gh.94 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aaron Adatsi began performing in plays in primary school, playing a sheep in Jesus Stories. Film Africa Productions discovered him during JHS two after visiting his school to conduct an audition. Adatsi had the opportunity to audition, which led to him landing a position. His debut cinematic role came in 2010 in the film The Good Old Days: The Love of AA.

Aaron Adatsi's profile summary

Full name Aaron Adatsi Gender Male Date of birth 13th January Age 20s Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Accra, Volta Region, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Eyram Children Aaron Adatsi Junior (Ronny Jr.) Siblings 2 Education National Film and Television Institute, Mfantsipim Senior High School Profession Actor, model, social media influencer Net worth $100,000 – $600,000 Instagram @iamaaronadatsi

Aaron Adatsi's biography

The Ghanaian actor was born on 13th January in Accra, Volta Region, Ghana. How old is Aaron Adatsi? He is in his 20s. The Ghanaian celebrity has yet to reveal his precise year of birth. He was raised alongside his two brothers and is the family's second child. Adatsi is of Ghanaian nationality and black ethnicity. He practises Christianity religion.

Aaron Adatsi's education

Where did Aaron Adatsi school? He attended Sax Kindergarten in Dzorwulu before attending Alsyd Academy for his elementary schooling. He then joined Mfantsipim Senior High, where he studied Visual Arts.

Top-5 facts about Aaron Adatsi. Photo: @fanpage4cyril on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aaron Adatsi's university

The Ghanaian influencer attended the National Film and Television Institute for his tertiary education. He graduated in 2019 with a degree in film directing.

Aaron Adatsi career

Aaron Adatsi is a Ghanaian actor, model, and social media influencer. He started acting in 2010 in the film The Good Old Days: The Love of AA. He has been featured in several other movies and TV shows, such as Sidechic Gang (2018), Aloevera (2020), and Road to My Father's Compound (2022).

According to his LinkedIn profile, the Ghanaian actor has worked for Farmhouse Productions' YOLO series and has been the head of production in AND media from 2019 to the present.

Aaron's enthusiastic performance in the YOLO TV series has gained him a lot of attention, and he is well-liked by many young people who have watched the show.

The show focuses on the daily lives of many adolescents while simultaneously informing them about the hazards of moving with bad pals. Cyril Yolo received the prize for being the best actor in a drama series at the 2016 Ghana Movie Awards for participating in the YOLO TV series.

Brand influencing and modelling

Aside from acting, Yolo Cyril is a brand ambassador and model for several Ghanaian enterprises. He serves as the brand influencer for Malta Guinness PLC in Ghana.

As an influencer, he has collaborated with brands including Derbs Eatery, Quabugh Phones Store, Styled By And 46, Five Star Grooming, Chaste Shoes, Akorfas Wardrobe, Mista Lawry Photography, and Mcvites Biscuits.

Aaron Adatsi's net worth

According to TheCityCeleb, the Ghanaian model has an alleged net worth of between $100,000 and $600,000. He earns his income through his acting, modelling and brand-influencing career.

Is Aaron Adatsi married?

The social media personality is not married as of 2024. He is, however, in a romantic relationship with Eyram, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, fashion designer, and stylist. They have a child, a son named Aaron Adatsi Junior (Ronny Jr.).

FAQs

Who is Aaron Adatsi? He is a Ghanaian actor, model, and social media influencer. He is widely recognised for his roles in movies and TV shows such as YOLO (You Only Live Once). What is Aaron Adatsi's age? He is in his 20s as of writing. He was born on 13th January. Where is Aaron Adatsi from? He hails from Accra, Volta Region, Ghana. Which university did Aaron Adatsi attend? He attended the National Film and Television Institute. Is Aaron Adatsi married? He is not married. He has, however, a girlfriend called Eyram. Does Aaron Adatsi have a child? He has a son called Aaron Adatsi Junior (Ronny Jr.). What is Aaron Adatsi's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $100,000 and $ 600,000 as of 2024.

Aaron Adatsi is a renowned Ghanaian actor, model, and social media influencer. Aaron Adatsi's education journey started at Sax Kindergarten, then moved on to Alsyd Academy for elementary school before attending the National Film and Television Institute for college-level studies.

