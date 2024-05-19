Sheena Gakpe, in a video she shared on Instagram, had folks drooling as she went on a morning run in a tight gym outfit.

The actress rocked a tight black t-shirt and a form-fitting leggings that brought out her massive curves

In the comments section of the video, many followers of the actress were in disbelief at the size of her backside and asked if it was natural

Famous Ghanaian actress Sheena Gakpe had herfollowers'’ jaws dropping after sharing a raunchy video of her voluptuous figure. The video showed the actress on a morning run, rocking a tight gym outfit that accentuated her curves.

Ghanaian actress Sheena Gakpe Photo Source: sheenagakpe

Sheena sported a form-fitting black t-shirt and leggings. The outfit, sticking to her body, highlighted her prominent curves. The sight was enough to have her followers drooling and sparked a flurry of comments.

The video, which quickly gained traction, had followers questioning the authenticity of her curves. Many were in disbelief at the size of her backside, leading to a debate in the comments section. Ghanaians were left wondering if her curves were natural or the result of some enhancement.

The actress has maintained on countless occasions that her body was 100 per cent natural.

Sheena Gakpe sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

iamccgbems said:

I hope cars are not going on that route cus n accident oh

senpaidelane commented:

You are an amazing woman, I love when you post videos like this

director_prince_curls said:

Why ebi liquid wey edey inside? Aba

lesroyhippolyte commented:

How's it so big? Goodness and clearly that movement is real wow bless you much love.

limited_edition_313 commented:

Back shots probably goes crazy

Portia Asare curves

In another story, Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng recently shared a video online, giving fans a 360-degree look at her beauty.

Even though she wore a loose dress, theactress'' shapely figure was still prominent as she twisted and turned in the video.

The video has triggered reactions from her followers, some of whom are asking if her curves are natural.

