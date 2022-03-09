Pamela Watara has been spotted in a new video happily dancing to a song playing through some speakers

The actress and influencer was seen wearing a beautiful outfit as she beamed with smiles while jamming to the song

Pamela is widely noted for dazzling her teeming fans and followers on social media with her photos and videos

Actress and brand social media influencer Pamela Odame Watara has joined the trends once again after she was spotted in a new video dancing to a song.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Pamela was seen happily dancing to Rema's Ginger Me song.

The pretty socialite was seen standing inside what looked like her room as she shook her body while 'feeling the words' of the song.

Pamela was singing along as she turned in a number of angles to show off her dancing skills to her teeming fanbase.

She was seen wearing a red long-sleeved bodycon shirt over what looked like a makeshift skirt made out of a scarf.

Pamela smiled happily as she jammed to the song and indicated that she was quite happy in the moment.

The video which was posted by Instagram blogger i_am_akua_asaa, was captioned:

"In case you are doubting the power of Jehovah Jireh"

Ghanaian Man Dives Into Pool To Impress Lady; Lands On The Edge In Funny Video

Meanwhile, a brave Ghanaian man has caused a massive stir on social media in a video fast going viral after he tried to impress a young lady he went on a swimming date with.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram saw the man standing on a wall in a bid to dive into a swimming pool.

He was seen standing on a higher level of the wall while a young lady who appeared to be chatting with him stood nearby on a lower part of the wall.

It appeared the young lady was talking up the man's swimming abilities and also encouraging him to show off his diving skills.

The lady was seen trying to encourage the young man to dive into the pool to show he was a good swimmer.

