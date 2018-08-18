UENR courses offered in 2022, requirements, application process, fees

The University of Energy and Natural Resources is among the new institutions in Ghana that provide higher education to meet the increasing demand. Formed as a result of Act 830 of the parliament of Ghana, UENR has expanded rapidly to become not only one of the most prominent institutions but also one of the best universities in the country. If you have just passed your SHS exams and you are looking for a university that can nurture your career, this should be among your options. But before you seek admission, it is vital to know all UENR courses and the requirements for enrollment.

The University of Energy and Natural Resources offers courses mainly in engineering, management, economics, and social and political issues surrounding energy and natural resources. While the university has its established programs, some of them are offered through inter-program collaborations.

UENR currently has three campuses conveniently situated in Sunyani, Dormaa Ahenkro and Nsoatre. The main campus is located at Sunyani. This campus houses the central administration, School of Sciences, School of Natural Resources and School of Graduate Studies.

The School of Engineering has its proposed location at Nsoatre. The schools of Geoscience and Agriculture and Technology are situated at Dormaa Ahenkro.

UENR courses and requirements 2022

You can select your preferred course from the University of Energy and Natural Resources courses as long as your qualifications permit. For you to join any of these regular or short courses at UENR, you will be required to have met the requirements.

Additionally, you need to have a cumulative score that matches or surpasses the set University of Energy, and Natural Resources cut off points. Check out the courses offered at UENR and cut off points.

School of Sciences

Courses offered under this school are:

Diploma Insurance (Regular/Weekend)

Diploma Statistics (Regular/Weekend)

Diploma Information Technology

Diploma Computer Science

BSc. Biological Science

BSc. Medical Laboratory Sciences

BSc. Nursing

BSc. Chemistry

BSc. Computer Science (Regular/Weekend)

BSc. Information Technology (Regular/Weekend)

BSc. Actuarial Science (Regular/Weekend)

BSc. Statistics (Regular/Weekend)

BSc. Mathematics (Regular/Weekend)

MSc./MPhil/PhD Computer Science

MPhil Applied Mathematics

School of Engineering

UENR courses provided under this school include:

BSc. Agricultural Engineering

BSc. Computer Engineering

BSc. Civil Engineering [Regular/Weekend]

BSc. Electrical and Electronic Engineering [Regular/Weekend]

BSc. Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering [BSc, Top-Up]

BSc. Environmental Engineering

MSc./PhD Environmental Engineering Management

School of Agriculture and Technology

Courses offered at UENR School of Agriculture and Technology include:

Diploma Agriculture

BSc. Agribusiness [Regular/Weekend]

BSc. Agriculture [Regular/Weekend]

BSc. Agricultural and Resource Economics

MSc./MPhil/PhD Crop Science

MBA/MPhil Agribusiness Management

School of Natural Resources

In this school, the University of Energy and Natural Resources courses include:

Diploma in Natural Resources Management

Diploma in Fire, Safety and Disaster Management

Diploma Hospitality Management

BSc. Natural Resources Management (Regular/Weekend)

BSc. Fire and Disaster Management (Regular/Weekend)

BSc. Hospitality Management (Regular/Weekend)

MPhil/PhD Social Forestry and Environmental Governance (Weekend)

MSc./MPhil/PhD Environment, Water and Sustainability (Weekend)

School of Geoscience

Courses offered here include:

Diploma Geo-Information Science

BSc. Planning and Sustainability

BSc. Climate Change and Sustainable Development

MSc./MPhil Environmental Planning and Development

MSc./MPhil Climate Change

School of Arts and Social Science

If you are interested in this field, you can enrol for:

Diploma Enterprise Management

BSc. Resource Enterprise and Entrepreneurship

BSc. Economics

School of Graduate Studies

You can as well pursue your postgraduate studies at the University of Energy and Natural Resources. The following master's programs are available.

MSc./MPhil Climate Change

MPhil Applied Mathematics

MSc./MPhil/PhD Crop Science

MBA/MPhil Agribusiness Management

MSc./MPhil Environmental Planning and Development

MSc./PhD Sustainable Energy Management

MSc./PhD Environmental Engineering Management

MPhil/PhD Social Forestry and Environmental Governance

MSc./MPhil/PhD Computer Science

MSc./MPhil/PhD Environment, Water and Sustainability (Weekend)

UENR cut off points

You need a specific set of academic achievements to enrol for courses at the University of Energy and Natural Resources of Ghana.

For a degree programme (four years)

You must possess any of the following qualifications to enrol for a degree course at UENR:

An SSSCE holder with a credit pass of A-D in Mathematics, English Language, and Integrated Science or Social Studies. Additionally, you need a credit pass (A-D) in three subjects that are relevant to your field of study and an aggregate score of 24 or higher.

A WASSCE holder with a credit pass (A1-C6) in Mathematics, English Language, and Integrated Science or Social Studies. You should also have credit passes (A1-C6) in three subjects that are relevant to your desired field of study. Overall, your aggregate score must be 36 or higher.

An Advanced Level holder with credit in at least 5 subjects (including Mathematics and English) at the 'O' Level GCE or its equivalent. At least 2 subjects should be relevant to your area of study.

A Higher National Diploma with at least a 2nd Class Lower Division in a related course. You need at least two (2) years of post-school working experience.

A Mature Student of at least 25 years of age. You will be required to provide legal documents to confirm your age. Besides, you need to have passed the Mature Applicant's Entrance Examination that is provided by the university and covers Aptitude, Mathematics and English Language.

A Foreign Applicant who is holding any of the above qualifications or an equivalent. You must be from a recognized institution.

A holder of other recognized qualifications, including IGCSE, International Baccalaureate, American Grade 13 exams and any other qualification that is equivalent to GCE (A Levels) or WASSCE/SSSCE qualifications.

Diploma programmes (2 years)

For admission to a Diploma Programme, you'll need to:

Be an SSSCE holder with an A-E pass in mathematics, English Language, and Integrated Science or Social Studies. You should also have 3 passes (A-E) in subjects relevant to your chosen area of study.

You need to be a WASSCE holder with passes (A1-E8) in Mathematics, English Language, and Integrated Science or Social Studies. You should also have passes (A1-E8) in 3 subjects that are relevant to your area of study.

Now that you've known all the UENR courses and cut off points, why not proceed to apply? For any queries about your qualifications, contact the admissions department using the details on their website.

How to apply for admission at UENR

All applications for intake into the University of Energy and Natural Resources are made online via the university's admissions portal. Before moving to the online application platform, applicants must have the following:

Personal email address.

Personal mobile phone number.

Certified diplomas and transcripts scanned.

A digital passport photo.

Once you have the requirements mentioned above, you can follow the following steps to apply.

Obtain an e-voucher slip: You will be required to purchase a voucher slip and get an email address.

Log in to your email and click on the link provided to access the online application portal.

Log in to the institution's portal using your username and password.

Enter your application number as well as your pin code.

Choose an application type.

Change your default PIN to your PIN of interest.

Proceed to fill out the application form, and once done, click submit.

NB: You can purchase your voucher from GhanaPost Offices, GCB Bank branches, Zenith Bank branches or UENR Finance Directorate, Main Campus, Sunyani. Also, make sure to countercheck to ensure that you have filled everything correctly before you click 'Submit.'

Finally, you will now download the filled form and prepare for the final stage of the application process. Once you have downloaded it, you need to attach the required documents. These include copies of your results slip, copies of your certificates and two passport-size photos.

When applying as a mature applicant, provide your birth certificate or other relevant documents. Fill out the forms together with the attachments and mail them to the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

The University of Energy and Natural resources fees

If you have gone through the UENR courses and requirements, and feel like this is an ideal place to further your studies, it is essential to familiarize yourself with the fees payable.

Each programme has its own set of fees. You may find out how much you will have to pay as an undergraduate student by clicking here. For students taking weekend classes, click here for information on the top-up undergraduate fees and click here to find out how much you will have to pay for your academic year as a postgraduate student.

Contact information for the University of Energy and Natural Resources

In case you want to reach out to the University for Inquiries, the available contacts are;

Phone number: +233 352290390 and +233 532290366

+233 352290390 and +233 532290366 Email address: info@uenr.edu.gh, admissions@uenr.edu.gh, and uro@uenr.edu.gh

info@uenr.edu.gh, admissions@uenr.edu.gh, and uro@uenr.edu.gh Postal address: P.O. Box 214, Sunyani.

P.O. Box 214, Sunyani. Website: www.uenr.edu.gh

Does UENR offer diploma courses?

They do in certain departments, but not all. The following departments are among those that offer diplomas:

Department of environmental management

Department of ecotourism, recreation and hospitality

Department of computer science and informatics

Department of mathematics and statistics

Department of geographic science

Department of entrepreneurship and business science

Does UENR offer education courses?

No, they do not. The majority of the courses are science-based, arts, agriculture, and engineering.

How can I register for UENR course?

You can register as a student through the UENR students' portal.

Are UENR forms still available?

Yes, they are. Prospective students can use the UENR admission forms to apply to a variety of programmes they are interested in.

UENR courses cover a broad field, meaning that you won't find it hard to get something that suits you best. Despite this, make sure to select something that will help you build a career in a field that you truly love.

