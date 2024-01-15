A Ghanaian man made an attempt to break the world record for longest standing time but gave up after a few minutes

According to the man, he stopped the record-breaking attempt because he realised that he had broken a few GWR rules

His attempt has sparked reactions on social media, with folks highlighting the surge in Guinness World Record attempts in Ghana recently

Patrick Amenuvo, a Ghanaian man who wanted to break the world record for the longest standing time, announced his decision to quit his attempt after a few minutes.

He said he realised that he had violated some of the Guinness World Records (GWR) rules and decided to stop out of honesty and fair play.

Ghanaian man attempts stand-a-thon Guinness World Record Photo Source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Amenuvo had planned to stand on his feet for more than 26 hours; however, in a statement posted on his social media pages, Amenuvo said he had unintentionally broken some of the GWR rules, such as moving his feet, leaning on a wall, and taking breaks longer than five minutes.

He said he did not want to continue with his attempt, knowing that he had compromised his integrity and the credibility of the record.

"Due to my integrity and desire to win by fair play, I wish to inform all of my intention to stop my OFFICIAL STAND-A-THON attempt due to some rules I’ve broken which might sabotage my efforts to break the record," he wrote.

He added that he would not give up on his dream and that he would review his attempt with his team and ensure he avoids any errors in the future. Amenuvo also thanked all his fans and followers for their support and encouragement.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank all who have stood with me all this while, and I want to assure everyone that Patrick Amenuvor STAND-A-THON is a dream that I’m not sleeping on. A new date will be communicated via all my social media pages. Thank you, Ghana, for the support," he said.

Amenuvo’s attempt has sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Faila gives breakdown of food she prepared

In another story, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has opened up on the highlights of her 10-day cooking marathon that was held in Tamale.

In a post, she revealed the different kinds of meals she cooked and the number of plates that were served.

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post showered praises on her for completing the cook-a-thon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh