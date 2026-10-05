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Wicknell Chivayo: Prophet Behind Late Businessman's Alleged Audio Leak Arrested Over Robbery Charges
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Wicknell Chivayo: Prophet Behind Late Businessman's Alleged Audio Leak Arrested Over Robbery Charges

by  Kofi Owusu
3 min read
  • Zimbabwean prophet Christopher Guzha, known as Madzibaba DVD, was arrested in Goromonzi on Sunday over an alleged armed robbery
  • Police seized his phone immediately upon arrest, and he was expected to appear before a regional court in Marondera on Monday
  • Guzha's son-in-law rejected the robbery allegation, insisting the arrest is connected to the leaked Wicknell Chivayo audio recording

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A Zimbabwean self-styled prophet linked to a controversial audio recording involving the late businessman Wicknell Chivayo has been detained, with his family insisting the charges against him have nothing to do with any crime.

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Police arrest Prophet Madzibaba DVD, the man allegedly behind the late Wicknell Chivayo's alleged audio leak over robbery charges. Photo source: Wicknell Chivayo
Source: Instagram

Christopher Guzha, better known by his popular name Madzibaba DVD, was arrested by police in Goromonzi on Sunday.

Authorities say he faces an armed robbery charge following a complaint from an EcoCash agent who reportedly lost KSh 1.5 million (GHS 135,929).

According to ZimLive reports, his phone was confiscated the moment he was taken into custody, a detail his wife Bridget confirmed to the publication.

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"Awaiting delivery":New clip shows Wicknell Chivayo bought 3 helicopters before his death

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Prophet's family rejects robbery allegation after arrest

Guzha's son-in-law, who declined to be named, pushed back sharply on the official version of events.

Speaking to reporters, he dismissed the robbery accusation entirely, saying the detention had a far more politically charged explanation.

"It has everything to do with the leaking of the Wicknell audio," he told journalists.

Guzha was due to appear before a regional court in Marondera on Monday.

What the alleged Wicknell Chivayo audio contained

The recording at the heart of this controversy features Wicknell Chivayo, who died in a helicopter crash at 43 with his wife and others in Marondera last Wednesday, in conversation with an unnamed cleric from the Johane Masowe eChishanu sect.

In the audio, the late Zimbabwean businessman can be heard thanking the Madzibaba for supplying him with lucky charms, which he credited with helping him win favour with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

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"Pot in lake?": Trouble as Wicknell’s alleged call with his spiritualist leaks online, audio

Chivayo also spoke about plans for one final ritual at Lake Kariba, describing an intention to submerge a clay pot filled with ritual objects into the lake's depths.

As a gesture of gratitude, he promised the cleric a vehicle once his finances were in a stronger position.

The authenticity of the recording has since been confirmed, and it set off a wave of debate across social media in the immediate aftermath of the tycoon's death.

Chivayo had long been a polarising figure in Zimbabwe, having secured numerous large government contracts over the course of his career.

Guzha's arrest arrives at a particularly charged moment, while public grief and curiosity surrounding Chivayo's sudden death remain intensely felt.

Whether the robbery charge is upheld in court is expected to attract close scrutiny, especially from those who suspect the prophet is facing consequences for making the recording public.

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The family of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo publicly addresses the question of how his estate will be handled. Photo source: Wicknell Chivayo
Source: Facebook

Wicknell Chivayo's family details his final wishes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported facts about Wicknell Chivayo’s family and its plans for his estate following the businessman’s death in a helicopter crash.

Read also

Wicknell Chivayo: Chats with woman who predicted late billionaire's death emerge

His uncle said the deceased had wanted his children to inherit most of his wealth, and the family had ruled out competing for their share.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

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