An audio recording purportedly sent by the late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo to self-styled prophet Madzibaba DVD went viral after he died in a helicopter crash

In the recording, Chivayo reportedly thanked the prophet for lucky charms and asked about a final ritual to be held at Lake Kariba

The prophet, accused of leaking the audio, was arrested in Goromonzi on Sunday on separate charges of armed robbery

A leaked audio recording allegedly attributed to the late Zimbabwean tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has gone viral in the days following his death in a helicopter crash near Marondera last Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Wicknell Chivayo’s alleged audio leak capturing an entire conversation with his spiritualist surfaces online days after his death. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: Instagram

In the recording, shared by ZimLive and whose authenticity has been confirmed, a voice identified as Chivayo's can be heard speaking to self-styled prophet Christopher Guzha, widely known as Madzibaba DVD.

Chivayo can be heard expressing gratitude to the preacher, claiming that lucky charms provided by Madzibaba DVD had helped him earn the favour of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chivayo's alleged spiritual plans at Lake Kariba

Beyond the words of thanks, the recording shared that Chivayo was interested in arranging what he described as one final ritual to be conducted at Lake Kariba.

The ceremony reportedly centred on lowering a clay pot filled with ritual objects into the lake's depths.

Chivayo also reportedly pledged a vehicle to the Johane Masowe eChishanu preacher as part of their arrangement, contingent on his business dealings yielding results.

He is said to have followed through on that promise, eventually delivering both a brand-new Toyota Fortuner and a bus to Madzibaba DVD.

Prophet linked to leaked audio arrested

Madzibaba DVD, who is believed to be the source behind the recording's circulation, was arrested in Goromonzi on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Law enforcement sources said the charges against him relate to armed robbery, specifically a case in which an EcoCash agent reportedly lost USD 12,000.

He was expected to appear before a regional court in Marondera on Monday, October 5, 2026.

The timing of the arrest has attracted considerable scrutiny, given Madzibaba DVD's known association with Chivayo, a figure who had close ties to Zimbabwe's political and business establishment.

Observers have pointed out that the proximity of the arrest to the leaked recording will inevitably raise questions about whether the two events are connected.

Sir Wicknell and William Ruto's controversial relationship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wicknell Chivayo, the flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman widely known as Sir Wicknell, had cultivated one of the more unusual cross-border relationships in East African political life before he died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, near Marondera, Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean authorities confirmed that a helicopter carrying a prominent businessman, his wife, two other passengers and two pilots went down in Marondera Rural, with no survivors.

While officials had not publicly named the victims at the time of the initial announcement, Zimbabwean media subsequently identified Chivayo and his wife, Lucy "Lulu" Muteke, as among those killed.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh