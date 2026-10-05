A social media influencer identified as Elvido was removed from the funeral wake held at the late Wicknell Chivayo's Gletwin residence

A video circulating online showed a group of men walking Elvido off the property towards the car park during the mourning gathering

No official explanation has been given by either party as to what triggered the incident at the wake

A social media influencer known as Elvido was escorted off the premises of the late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo's Gletwin home during a funeral wake held in the tycoon's honour.

A mourning session at the late Wicknell Chivayo's residence was interrupted after a popular influencer was chased away. Photo: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: Facebook

Footage that spread rapidly across social media captured the moment a group of men walked Elvido away from the residence and directed him towards the car park. Neither Elvido nor representatives of the Chivayo family have publicly explained what led to his removal.

The wake was taking place as friends, family and public figures gathered to mourn Chivayo, who died on 30 September at the age of 43.

He was travelling in a helicopter with his wife, Lucy Muteke, when the aircraft came down near Marondera, roughly 70 kilometres east of Harare. The helicopter struck the ground, ruptured its fuel supply, and burst into flames on impact.

A total of five people lost their lives in the crash, including pilot Captain Calvin Tafirei Soda and co-pilot Captain Courage Mutavirwa. Given the severity of the wreckage, DNA and forensic analysis were needed to formally identify all victims.

Who Was Wicknell Chivayo?

Widely known as "Sir Wicknell," Chivayo was one of Zimbabwe's most prominent and colourful public personalities. He cultivated a bold public image built around business ventures, political connections and a social media presence that regularly showcased luxury cars, designer fashion, private jets and high-value gifts to celebrities, religious leaders, politicians and ordinary citizens across the continent.

Hours before his death, he posted online about gifting two of his lawyers a pair of luxury vehicles and 750,000 US dollars in cash, framing it as a final grand gesture of generosity.

Wicknell Chivayo's Political Ties

His relationships with powerful figures were well documented. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa counted Chivayo among his close associates, while the businessman also maintained a publicly visible friendship with Kenyan President William Ruto.

In August 2026, Chivayo shared a video of President Ruto personally driving him to a helicopter, a moment that attracted widespread attention and discussion online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh