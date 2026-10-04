Wicknell Chivayo's family spokesperson spoke publicly at the late businessman's Harare mansion on Friday, October 2

Chivayo died on Wednesday, September 30, when a helicopter crashed near Marondera, killing him and his wife Lucy Muteke

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo addressed questions surrounding the estate and who would benefit from the businessman's accumulated wealth

The family of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has publicly addressed the question of how his estate will be handled, revealing that the late mogul had expressed clear wishes during his lifetime about what should happen to his wealth.

The family of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has publicly addressed the question of how his estate will be handled

Source: Facebook

Chivayo died on Wednesday, 30 September, when a helicopter he was travelling in crashed near Marondera, Zimbabwe.

His wife, Lucy Muteke, and several other passengers also lost their lives in the accident.

The tragedy drew an outpouring of condolences from business figures, political leaders and members of the public.

On Friday, 2 October, family spokesperson and Chivayo's uncle, Herbert Chivayo, addressed mourners gathered at the late businessman's Harare mansion.

The gathering included relatives, religious leaders, government officials and friends paying their respects to the couple. President Emmerson Mnangagwa was among the high-profile figures who attended.

ZimLive reported that Herbert told mourners that Chivayo had been candid about his wishes while alive, stating plainly that his children should benefit most from whatever he left behind. "When he was alive, he would say, 'Dad, if I die, ensure that my children get most of my wealth so that they will grow up to remember me,'" Herbert said.

Family Rules Out Competition Over the Estate

Herbert was equally direct in dismissing any suggestion that other members of the extended Chivayo family might seek a share of the estate. He made clear that the children were the sole rightful heirs and that the family had no interest in pursuing wealth that belonged to them.

"We, the Chivayos, are not greedy to go after a late family member's hard-earned wealth. These kids are the rightful beneficiaries of their father's estate, and they will get everything," he said.

Chivayo was widely known for his flamboyant lifestyle and his connections to prominent figures across Africa. His death, alongside that of his wife, has left behind children whose futures will depend significantly on how his estate is managed in the period ahead.

At the time of reporting, the family had not yet announced final burial arrangements for Chivayo and his wife, with funeral preparations still ongoing.

Wicknell: Pilot's last words before helicopter crash surface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a security aide attached to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo gave a harrowing account of the last radio transmissions made by a pilot before a helicopter crash that killed five people on September 30, 2026.

The aide, who was aboard a separate helicopter on the same return journey, said conditions in the sky deteriorated sharply while both aircraft were in the air.

The pilot carrying Chivayo suggested rerouting through Bromley to avoid the worsening weather.

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Source: YEN.com.gh