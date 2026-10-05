A content creator who attended Olu Jacobs' funeral in Lagos posted a video tribute praising actress Kate Henshaw for her role at the event

Kunle of Lagos described Henshaw as taking charge of nearly every aspect of the ceremony, from the Night of Tributes to the actual burial

The video drew a wave of mixed reactions online, with some users moved by Henshaw's dedication and others questioning the filming

A video shared by a content creator who attended the funeral of late Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs in Lagos has gone viral, shining a spotlight on actress Kate Henshaw's deeply personal involvement in the ceremony.

Wholesome moments showing actress Kate Henshaw’s hands-on role at late legend Olu Jacobs’ funeral earn her praise. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The content creator, known as Kunle of Lagos, posted a tribute video praising Henshaw after observing her across two separate events tied to the actor's passing: the Night of Tributes and the burial itself.

According to Kunle, Henshaw took on multiple roles throughout both occasions, stepping in as event planner, coordinator, usher, and greeter, all without delegating to staff who were present and available.

"I just want to take a moment to appreciate Kate Henshaw. She was everything in one person in those two events. From the Night of Tributes to the burial, she was event planner, event coordinator, usher, greeter; she was just everywhere," he said.

What stood out most to Kunle was not just the workload Henshaw took on, but the apparent motivation behind it.

"It was beautiful to see her do all of that, not because there weren't people who could do them, but I think she saw that as an opportunity to show her gratitude to Olu Jacobs. I might not know what their relationship was like, but it was such beautiful stuff. She was coordinating everything," he added.

The X footage capturing the wholesome roles Auntie Kate Henshaw played at movie legend Olu Jacob's funeral is below.

Reactions trail Kate Henshaw's role at funeral

The footage quickly spread across social media, drawing a broad range of responses.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

@iamjersikay wrote:

"You don't know what their relationship was like; the more reason you need to shut up"

@RedmondI shared:

"She did well, RIP Olu"

@zenmagafrica offered a different view:

"When you genuinely love someone, this comes naturally. That's her own way of saying her goodbyes to a great man"

@ayomiposi98 noted:

"She looks more like the event planner."

Pete Edochie recalls an emotional final encounter with Olu Jacobs before his death. Image credit: Olu Jacobs, Pete Edochie

Source: Facebook

Edochie recalls tearful final meeting with Olu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pete Edochie has shared a deeply personal account of the final time he came face to face with his late colleague Olu Jacobs, offering fans a rare and moving glimpse into the bond the two Nollywood icons shared.

A video of Edochie speaking about the encounter resurfaced online on Saturday, September 19, 2026, drawing widespread attention in the wake of Jacobs' passing.

The footage, taken from an interview with Seun Oloketuyi TV, captures Edochie reflecting on a friendship that stretched back decades and was partly shaped by their shared childhood connections to northern Nigeria.

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Source: YEN.com.gh