Moesha Boduong has appeared in a new video alongside veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Queen Florence the Lioness, sparking widespread reactions online

The clip, shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa, was filmed indoors in what appears to be a casual, affectionate reunion between the two women

Ghanaians have flooded the comments with messages of gratitude and reflection after catching a glimpse of the embattled socialite

Moesha Boduong has resurfaced in a warm video alongside veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Queen Florence the Lioness, formerly known as Florence Obinim, offering fans a rare and welcome glimpse of the socialite in good spirits.

Moesha Boduong shows progress in her recovery as she meets with Queen Florence the Lioness. Photo source: @moesha_boduong_daily1, @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The clip, shared by popular Ghanaian entertainment blog Nkonkonsa, was filmed on Wednesday, 25 November 2026 in what appeared to be an indoor setting near a shop entrance, with an outdoor street scene visible through glass doors in the background.

Shot in a casual selfie style, the two women are seen embracing each other with big smiles, clearly delighted to be in each other's company.

Moesha Boduong's recovery draws attention

The brief but telling exchange between Moesha and Queen Florence captured what felt like a genuine reunion.

"Florence. Yes. I like you. Me too," the two said to each other during the video, their warmth clearly evident throughout the short clip.

For many Ghanaians watching, the footage carried significant weight.

The model, actress and socialite, has faced well-documented and serious health challenges in recent years.

Moesha Buodong had been bedridden a few years ago after suffering a severe stroke, which left the right side of her body paralysed and affected her ability to walk freely without assistance from people around her.

In recent years, the socialite, who was once a prominent figure in the Ghanaian entertainment scene, frequented churches and traditional herbalists in search of a solution to her medical condition, which has also left her in financial ruin.

Her reappearance, looking cheerful and engaged, has drawn a flood of emotional reactions from followers who have been following her journey closely.

The Facebook video of Moesha Boduong and Queen Florence the Lioness is below:

Fan reactions to Moesha Boduong's video

The footage quickly gained traction online, with many Ghanaians taking a moment to reflect on her progress and the fragility of life.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Joycelyn Arku Doe wrote:

"We thank God she's doing well."

Afia Agyeman Duah said:

"Tomorrow is never promised. Life will always humble us. Lord, have mercy on us all."

Ka Nsemtvgh commented:

"Moesha paaaaaa nie? Hmmm 🤔."

Rita Amoah added:

"We all need a second chance. God help her."

Moesha Boduong visits KOD's office

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Moesha Boduong’s visit to Kofi Okyere-Darko’s office, where the pair reunited after three years apart.

The video offered a glimpse of her recovery journey, with KOD saying she is making progress and thanking those who have supported her.

Fans responded with heartfelt messages as they celebrated the latest update.

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Source: YEN.com.gh