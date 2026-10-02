American rapper Rick Ross was released from a Miami-area jail on October 1, 2026, after posting a $6,000 bond hours after turning himself in to police

The Hustlin' hitmaker faced felony and misdemeanour battery charges after an ex-girlfriend alleged that he attacked her at his Miami Beach home on August 28, 2026

Speaking to reporters after his release, Ross insisted he was totally innocent of the fabricated allegations, while his lawyers entered a not guilty plea for him

American rapper Rick Ross has insisted on his innocence after walking out of a Miami-area jail, hours after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Rick Ross walks out of a Miami-area jail after posting bond, insisting he is totally innocent of the allegations against him. Image credit: Rick Ross.

Source: Facebook

The 50-year-old, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, posted a $6,000 bond on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

Ross turned himself in to Miami Beach police early on Thursday morning and was booked on a felony battery charge and a misdemeanour battery charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, his then-girlfriend reported that he became enraged on August 28 after she was tagged in an Instagram photo.

She told police that the rapper struck her during an altercation at his Star Island home and provided photos of her injuries.

During a virtual court appearance, the judge set his bond and ordered him to stay away from the accuser.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on October 22, 2026.

Rick Ross maintains innocence after release

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, Ross described the allegations against him as fabricated. He said:

"I am totally innocent of these fabricated allegations made against me."

The rapper later repeated his innocence in a video on his Instagram Story, where he also promoted his new music.

Ross shared plans to travel to Dubai and Paris over the weekend, while jokingly claiming he was bigger than Justin Bieber.

His comments came after the judge reportedly told him during the hearing that she did not know who he was.

The Instagram video of Rick Ross, in which he insists he is innocent after his release from jail, is below.

Diddy faces fresh scrutiny in prison

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, fellow rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs came under fresh scrutiny after footage appeared to show him using a phone in prison.

Former inmates claimed the Bad Boy Records founder paid others thousands of dollars monthly to cook, clean and run errands for him at Fort Dix.

His spokesperson dismissed the claims, accusing the media of turning routine prison life into headlines.

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Source: YEN.com.gh