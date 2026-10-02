South African music legend Babsy Mlangeni passed away at the age of 83 following a short illness

Mlangeni built a career spanning more than five decades, becoming one of the country's most celebrated music veterans

SABC News broke the news on Friday, October 2, 2026, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans who grew up with his music

South Africa has lost one of its most enduring musical voices.

Legendary South African Music icon Babsy Mlangeni dies at 83 after a short illness. Photo source: Babsy Mlengeni

Source: Facebook

Babsy Mlangeni, a beloved figure in the country's music landscape, died at the age of 83 following a short illness, SABC News reported on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Details surrounding his illness and the exact circumstances of his passing had not been made public at the time of reporting.

Mlangeni spent more than five decades in the industry, carving out a distinctive sound that resonated with generations of South Africans.

His catalogue of memorable songs and his warm, humorous personality helped cement his status as one of the country's cherished music veterans.

Babsy Mlangeni's career and legacy

Few artists in South African music managed to sustain the kind of long-running relevance that Babsy Mlangeni achieved after rising to prominence with hits such as "Bua Nnete" in the early 1970s.

The legendary musician's career stretched across more than half a century, during which he built a loyal following that spanned multiple generations.

He won several awards during his career, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the South African Music Awards.

Mlangeni was also instrumental in nurturing younger musical talents in South Africa and mentored fellow visually impaired musician Steve Kekana.

Beyond his music, those who knew him recalled a man with a sharp sense of humour and a genuine warmth that extended well beyond the stage.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Babsy Mlageni is below:

Fans react to Babsy Mlangeni's passing

News of his death quickly drew an emotional response from fans who shared personal memories of the musician.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Papiki Mofokeng wrote:

"May Ntate Babsy's soul rest in peace. I'm 60 now. I knew him from my childhood. He will always be remembered with his sense of humour."

Vusi Maseko said:

"Deep commiseration for the family and relatives of this giant whom I met at my tuck shop in Bethlehem during his short visit at his relatives 🙏."

Barolong Tshikane added:

"Our heartfelt and deepest condolences to the Mlangeni family. Rest in peace, Nate Bapsy."

Legendary musician Matovu Moses dies after attack

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Matovu Moses, the Afrigo Band co-founder who died after an early morning attack in Kampala on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

The beloved musician was reportedly attacked after an alleged confrontation involving a man reportedly linked to his girlfriend, leaving one suspect in custody and another being sought by police.

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Source: YEN.com.gh