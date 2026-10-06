TikToker Asantewaa shared a series of Snapchat stories making allegations against her baby daddy, rapper AMG Armani, hours after Nana Akua Addo's domestic violence story

She also addressed a luxury car the rapper gave her as a push gift, revealing what she did with it and how she personally felt afterwards

Netizens reacted to her claims in a TikTok post, with many sharing opinions about the timing of her revelations amid Nana Akua Addo's ongoing marriage controversy

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Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has made fresh allegations against her baby daddy, rapper AMG Armani, in a series of Snapchat stories.

TikToker Asantewaa makes new allegations against her baby daddy, rapper AMG Armani. Photo source: Trenches Blog/Asantewaa.

Source: UGC

She shared the posts hours after videos of actress Nana Akua Addo's alleged domestic violence incident with her husband surfaced online.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, footage surfaced online showing Nana Akua Addo receiving medical attention for visible injuries, including a swollen lip.

Police reportedly took her husband, Harold Norman, into custody following public outrage over the viral videos.

Asantewaa's claims against AMG Armani

In her Snapchat stories, Asantewaa warned people against sliding into her DMs to remind her that AMG Armani was still the father of her children.

She alleged that the rapper intentionally locked her, the mother of his kids, outside to sleep for the whole night.

Men never take accountability for what they put women through, according to the TikToker. Such men, she added, expect women to be automatically fine after some days, treating the passing days as a form of apology.

Asantewaa wrote:

"They never take accountability for what they put us through."

Responding to a follower who noted she had been posting about missing the rapper, Asantewaa referenced Nana Akua Addo's situation.

She said the actress never gave a hint that she was in a toxic marriage, adding that it showed how sacrificial women were to men who did not deserve them.

The Snapchat stories of Asantewaa, in which she makes allegations against AMG Armani, are below.

Asantewaa returns AMG Armani's Benz

Asantewaa also disclosed that she had returned the Benz AMG Armani gave her as a push gift.

Responding to a comment that she should have kept the car, the TikToker said she would not be the only woman to give birth without a push gift from her baby daddy.

Her plan, she indicated, is to buy a car with her own money when she is ready. In another post, she questioned who invented the concept of a push gift.

Describing her current state, she said she was enjoying more peace riding in an Uber than when she drove the Benz.

Below is the Snapchat story in which Asantewaa claims to have returned Armani's car.

Netizens react to Asantewaa's claims

Many netizens who reacted to a TikTok post about the claims urged Asantewaa to wait until Nana Akua Addo's matter was settled.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

JuMa wrote:

"Please, let's finish with Nana Akua's own…"

Dee unisex shop Ashongman said:

"One after the other, please."

Daniella commented:

"Eeii, but I thought this guy is innocent oo."

Adiepena indicated:

"Eiii, Asantewaa, wop3 trend paa oooo. Let's finish with Akua's own, err."

Yaa gorgeous wrote:

"Hmmm, this thing we call relationship and marriage, eer."

Ms Adjoa Krobea said:

"Let's finish with Nana Akua for now."

Harold Norman's lawyers dispute injury videos

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Harold Norman's legal team urged the public to withhold judgment over the viral videos involving Nana Akua Addo.

The lawyers disputed the narratives surrounding the injury videos. Counterclaims, they stated, would be presented as official investigations into the matter unfold.

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Source: YEN.com.gh