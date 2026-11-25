Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie’s last personal Instagram post before his death has taken on emotional significance

The legendary actor used the social media post to promote an upcoming Nollywood movie and congratulate its director

The movie is scheduled to hit cinemas in December, just weeks after the veteran actor’s unfortunate passing

Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie’s last social media post before his death has gained renewed attention following his passing on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Pete Edochie’s last social media post takes on new meaning after his death. Image credit: Getinfo Media, Pete Edochie

Source: UGC

The legendary actor died at the age of 79 in Enugu, Nigeria, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, according to a statement issued by his family.

Pete Edochie’s last social media post

On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, Pete Edochie took to his official Instagram page to share a teaser for the upcoming Nollywood movie, Bestie.

The veteran actor expressed excitement about the production, highlighting its blend of drama, comedy, emotions and relatable real-life situations.

He also congratulated actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham, affectionately referring to her as his daughter.

The legendary actor encouraged his followers to purchase tickets ahead of the movie's scheduled cinema release on December 16, 2026.

Sadly, Edochie did not live to witness the theatrical release of the movie he had enthusiastically promoted on his social media page.

The post was published 22 days before his passing on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Watch the Instagram video below:

The cheerful interaction, which was shared across his social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, has now become a touching memory of the veteran actor.

Pete Edochie’s recent visit to Ghana

Weeks before his passing, Pete Edochie visited Ghana to launch his Legacy Project, an initiative aimed at preserving his contributions to African cinema and inspiring younger generations.

During his stay, the veteran actor interacted with personalities in Ghana and advocated for the revival of the country's movie industry.

His death marks the end of an illustrious career that influenced generations of movie lovers across Africa.

Pete Edochie visited ailing actor Emmanuel Armah

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Pete Edochie paid an emotional visit to his longtime friend and former colleague, Emmanuel Armah, at his residence in Accra on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Once a foundational figure who bridged the Ghanaian and Nigerian film industries, Armah has been out of the spotlight for nearly 11 years due to severe health complications from a stroke.

During the reunion, a visibly emotional Edochie supported his ailing colleague with a substantial cash donation for his support and led a heartfelt prayer for his recovery.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh