Harold Norman posted a shaky selfie-style video on Instagram showing bite marks, scratches, and blood on his body after an alleged domestic altercation with his wife, Nana Akua Addo

The footage emerged hours after viral reports and videos of the Ghanaian actress being hospitalised following a claimed assault by her husband spread across social media

Norman can be heard in the clip pleading for viewers to acknowledge the injuries inflicted on him, as the clip quickly gained traction online

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Harold Norman, the husband of Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo, has shared a video showing what he says are injuries inflicted on him by his wife in the wake of domestic violence allegations levelled against him.

Nana Akua Addo's husband, Harold Norman, shows off injuries from his wife's alleged assault on him. Photo source: @nanaakuaaddo, @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

The footage shared by G24XTRA on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, was filmed indoors in a handheld selfie style, with shaky camera work and overexposed frames that give it a raw, amateur quality.

In the clip, a visibly agitated Harold Norman panned the camera across his body, drawing attention to what appear to be bite marks and bleeding on his hand and legs.

Nana Akua Addo's husband also showed his torn clothes after the alleged incident involving his wife.

"Look, look at my clothes. She bit my hand. Look, look, look. She was biting me all over. I'm bleeding. Look, I'm trying to stop her. She's not stopping. Look at my legs. Don't you say she's the one beating me," he said in the recording.

Nana Akua's husband's video contradicts earlier reports

The clip surfaced just hours after a separate wave of videos and reports circulated on social media, claiming that Nana Akua Addo, who recently stole the spotlight at Milan Fashion Week, had been hospitalised following an alleged assault by Norman.

The timing of his counter-evidence has drawn significant attention, with many Ghanaians torn over which account to believe as both sides of the story spread rapidly online.

Nana Akua Addo is one of Ghana's most recognisable entertainment personalities, known for her bold fashion choices and high-profile appearances on the red carpet as well as her acting work.

Her marriage to Harold Norman has previously attracted public interest, making the latest developments a topic of widespread discussion across the country.

The Instagram video of Nana Akua Addo's husband, Harold Norman, displaying his injuries and explaining the alleged altercation is below:

Reactions to Nana Akua Addo's video

The clip has drawn a flood of comments from Ghanaians, with opinions sharply divided.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@sweetysebi wrote:

"Papa l333 ...defensive attack dier, it is normal o. Did you beat her or not?"

@wanreal_king_cryme said:

"This case go long paaaaa. Evidence full everywhere."

@nanaefyalortty commented:

"You go dey explain taya!"

@nanaba_k_a_y added:

"Why won't a woman defend herself if you beat her? Even animals retaliate. I don't want to be rude. Is this man ok?"

Harold Norman's lawyers react to trending video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Harold Norman’s lawyers disputing claims linked to videos showing injuries on Nana Akua Addo, as police investigations and court proceedings continue.

The legal team also alleged that Nana Akua attempted to stab Norman during a 2021 confrontation, describing it as the third such incident in their marriage—a claim that has not been independently verified.

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Source: YEN.com.gh