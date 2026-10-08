Wicknell Chivayo's Elder Sister Esther Breaks Down at Funeral, Recalls Final Moments Before Crash
- Wicknell Chivayo's elder sister Esther became visibly emotional at his memorial service in Gletwyn, Harare, on Thursday, October 8, 2026
- The prominent Zimbabwean businessman and his wife, Lucy, died in a tragic helicopter crash, drawing a large crowd dressed in white
- Star FM captured the heartbreaking moment the grieving sister broke down on stage before being embraced by another family member
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A deeply emotional scene unfolded at the funeral of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy, in Gletwyn, Harare, on Thursday, October 8, 2026, when his elder sister Esther broke down on stage while recalling her final moments with her brother before his death in a helicopter crash.
Footage captured by Star FM News showed the service taking place under a large tent canopy, with rows of mourners dressed predominantly in white gathered to pay their respects.
The stage was adorned with white floral arrangements, setting a solemn and sombre tone throughout the ceremony.
Wicknell Chivayo's sister Esther's emotional tribute
As the elder sister of the late Intratek Zimbabwe Limited owner stepped up to speak, the atmosphere in the tent shifted noticeably.
What began as a composed address gradually gave way to raw, visible grief as she recalled the circumstances surrounding Wicknell's final days.
The weight of losing both her brother and his wife Lucy in a single, devastating incident proved overwhelming, and she was unable to hold back her tears.
The moment reached its most heartbreaking point when another woman on stage moved to embrace her, offering comfort in front of the hundreds of mourners who had gathered to mourn the couple.
The scene drew visible emotion from many in attendance.
Wicknell Chivayo was one of Zimbabwe's most high-profile and controversial businessmen, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and close associations within the country's political and entertainment circles.
Wicknell Chivayo's death in the helicopter crash, alongside his wife Lucy, sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe and prompted an outpouring of grief across the country.
The X video showing the moment Wicknell Chivayo's sister breaks down at the memorial service is below:
Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja shares emotional speech
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja’s emotional message after his tragic passing in the helicopter crash.
Her words on forgiveness, motherhood and healing moved mourners and prompted an outpouring of admiration across Zimbabwe.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh