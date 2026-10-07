A friend delivered an emotional speech on behalf of Sonja, the mother of Wicknell Chivayo's only children, at his funeral

Sonja's message, spoken in Shona, centred on forgiveness, their shared children, and the importance of love and healing

The speech drew widespread admiration across Zimbabwe, with many praising Sonja for her dignity in an extraordinarily painful moment

Sonja, the ex-wife of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and the mother of his only children, left mourners in tears at his funeral after a friend read out a heartfelt address she had prepared on her behalf.

Sonja’s speech at her ex-husband Wicknell Chivayo’s funeral moves many to tears. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: UGC

Sonja did not take to the podium herself, but the message she composed carried enough weight to bring the room to silence.

Delivered in Shona, the speech wove together themes of motherhood, forgiveness, and the future of the children she and Chivayo shared.

Throughout the address, she referred to her children tenderly as "vana vedu," our children, a phrase that resonated deeply with those gathered.

Sonja's words on forgiveness and motherhood

Rather than drawing attention to the complexities of their past relationship, Sonja used her message to speak about healing and the path forward for their family.

The address was widely regarded as one of the most moving moments of the entire funeral, striking a chord that extended far beyond the venue itself.

Footage of the speech circulated across social media platforms in Zimbabwe, prompting an outpouring of admiration for Sonja's composure and emotional strength in what was described as an extraordinarily painful situation.

The Facebook post below contains a video of Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife, Sonja, reading her speech at his funeral.

Zimbabweans react to Sonja's funeral speech

The response from the public was swift and deeply sympathetic. Gilbert Moyo wrote:

"Those words are from a mother who is in pain. You can fight with someone when he or she is alive, and when you are in this situation, put everything aside."

Jacob Kafudzaruwa echoed that sentiment, writing:

"...ndangoperekedza, vana, vana vedu, vana vake...words from a mature mother. May God help you to heal. Thank you for the forgiveness, thank you for loving him through the kids. God bless u, God bless the family, and God bless the children."

Maringe Charakupa wrote:

"You touched various and important areas in your speech, some of which I'm made to believe had never crossed Mai John's mind. Thank you, mummy, for bringing this to the family and the nation at large."

Sibusiso F Phiri added:

"May God give Sonja strength to take care of the kids."

Paul Ndoro summed up the mood of many:

"Sonja has shown maturity in this painful moment and the words shared here foster love, hope and a future for those left behind. May the Lord console you during this time of pain and the days ahead."

Wicknell Chivayo’s family prepares for the funeral as his uncle says African heads of state are expected and urges Zimbabweans to mourn peacefully. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo/FB

Source: UGC

Wicknell's family hint at funeral guest list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo began finalising arrangements for the burial of two family members, with his uncle stepping forward to address the press and outline what is expected to be a high-profile farewell.

Speaking publicly, the uncle confirmed that a burial site had already been identified at Glenforest cemetery.

Work to prepare the plot was set to be completed by the end of the day, with the only potential delay being an approaching storm that had been forecast.

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Source: YEN.com.gh