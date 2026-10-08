Wicknell Chivayo's daughter was seen weeping uncontrollably beside her late father's casket on Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Footage shared on Instagram captured the devastating moment as family members rushed in to comfort the grieving children

Chivayo, a prominent Zimbabwean businessman, died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026, alongside his wife Lulu

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Wicknell Chivayo's young daughter broke down in tears as her late father's casket arrived at the family home on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, ahead of his burial.

Wicknell Chivayo's daughter cries uncontrollably as her father's flag-draped casket arrives home. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, TheOLLAH Podcast

Source: Facebook

The gut-wrenching scenes were captured on video and shared on Instagram by TheOLLAH Podcast, showing the girl weeping beside the casket, which was draped in the Zimbabwean flag.

Family members gathered around her in an attempt to offer comfort as she struggled to process the weight of her loss.

Her brother John was equally shattered. The two children stood side by side near their father's remains, each visibly overwhelmed by grief.

Their mother remained close by throughout, doing her best to hold the family together during one of the most painful moments they have ever faced.

Helicopter crash that claimed Wicknell Chivayo's life

Wicknell Chivayo, widely known across Zimbabwe for his flamboyant lifestyle and prominent social and political connections, died in a helicopter crash on 30 September 2026.

His wife, Lucy Muteke, also known as Lulu Chivayo, perished in the accident, along with other passengers on board, leaving behind two young children and a circle of family and friends in mourning.

The tragedy drew widespread attention across the region, and several deeply emotional moments from the funeral proceedings have since circulated online.

Among them was a photograph showing Lulu Chivayo's mother visibly stricken with grief, being supported by Pharo, Wicknell's younger brother.

Wicknell Chivayo's family facing an unbearable loss

The footage of Chivayo's children has moved many who watched it online, with numerous viewers expressing heartfelt condolences for the bereaved family.

Commenters described the scenes as painful to witness, with many calling for prayers and strength for the children as they navigate life without both their parents.

As the Chivayo family prepared for the burial, the images and videos circulating from the home served as a stark reminder of the human cost behind the headlines: two children left to grieve a father and mother taken far too soon.

The Instagram post of Wicknell's daughter's emotional moment is below.

Reactions to Wicknell's daughter's emotional moment

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments.

@ta_mparutsa wrote:

"Oh dear Sonja 💔 May God comfort you and the children."

@julz_maidei reflected:

"The pain of a mother... seeing her children lose their father 😨. So sad."

@kikimapanzure added:

"The pain I feel seeing this, I'm failing to comprehend it.💔"

Wicknell Chivago and wife get car-inspired casket

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the custom-designed caskets prepared for Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, ahead of their burial in Harare.

The couple’s caskets feature luxury car-inspired details, including a limousine-style grille and a Mercedes-Maybach design. They will be buried side-by-side after dying in a helicopter crash that also killed their aide and two pilots.

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Source: YEN.com.gh