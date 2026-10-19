Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS has produced three Ghana’s Most Beautiful queens, the most by any school, according to a list shared by a popular Facebook page

Accra Girls’ SHS, Accra Senior High School and Tamale SHS follow with two queens each, while 11 other schools have produced one GMB queen apiece

Wesley Girls’ High School joined the list after its former student Nana Konadu won the 2026 crown, becoming the first winner from the Bono Region

Mfantsiman Girls’ Senior High School has produced the most Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) queens, according to a list shared on social media.

Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS tops a list of senior high schools that produced GMB queens, as Wesley Girls’ joins the list with 2026 winner Nana Konadu. Photo source: TV3 (Facebook)/Ghana High Schools.

Source: UGC

The list was posted by TV3 GMB 2026, a Facebook page with over 63,000 followers. It shows the senior high schools attended by every GMB queen since the pageant began in 2007.

Nana Konadu Nhyiraba Obeng, the 20-year-old from Dormaa Ahenkro who won the 2026 edition on October 18, 2026, is a former student of Wesley Girls’ High School and a Level 400 Communication and Media Studies student at UPSA.

She is the first contestant from the Bono Region to win the crown in the pageant’s 20-year history. With her win, the 20 GMB queens have now attended 15 different senior high schools, based on the list.

Mfantsiman Girls leads with three GMB queens

Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS sits at the top of the list with three GMB queens. Its first queen was Ama of the Central Region, who won the maiden edition in 2007.

Esi, also from the Central Region, added a second crown for the school in 2015.

The school’s third queen, Teiya of the Northern Region, was crowned in 2022. Esi, whose real name is Vera Oheneba Safaoh, later studied law at GIMPA and the Ghana School of Law.

Three schools with two GMB queens each

Accra Girls’ SHS, Accra Senior High School and Tamale SHS follow with two queens each. Both Greater Accra queens, Adoley (2008) and Naa (2020), attended Accra Girls’ SHS, according to the list.

Nana Ama (2010) and Zeinab (2017) are listed as former students of Accra Senior High School. Tamale SHS produced Nasara (2009) and Baciara (2014).

However, TV3 stripped Nasara of the 2009 crown in 2010 and announced that first runner-up Lamisi Sam Awinongya would take it.

Schools with one GMB queen each

Eleven schools have produced one GMB queen each, according to the list. Wesley Girls’ High School is the latest to join, through Nana Konadu’s 2026 win. The others are listed below:

Ghana National College: Akua (2011)

Mawuko Girls’ SHS: Emefa (2012)

St. John Bosco’s College: Poka (2013)

Ahantaman Girls’ SHS: Yaaba (2016)

New Juaben SHS: Abena (2018)

Techiman SHS: Ekua (2019)

Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS: Sarfoa (2021)

Keta SHTS: Selorm (2023)

Kumasi Academy: Titiaka (2024)

Adidome SHS: Etornam (2025)

Gifty Anti congratulates MOGA’s new lawyers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneyere Gifty Anti congratulated 15 Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS alumnae who were called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The Mfantsiman Old Girls Association (MOGA) shared a flyer titled “Meet our newly enrolled MOGA lawyers,” showing the 15 in wigs and gowns.

Its caption read, “From Mfantsiman Girls SHS to the Bar!” Gifty Anti tagged MOGA on Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations to all our new Esqs.” She added that the association is proud of all of them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh