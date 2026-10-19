Nana Konadu of the Bono Region won the legacy edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful on October 18 at the National Theatre in Accra

The 20-year-old UPSA student took home an MG ZS Deluxe Edition car and a cash prize of GHC 200,000

Five other contestants from across Ghana's regions finished as runners-up, each walking away with cash prizes and sponsors' souvenirs

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Nana Konadu has been crowned the winner of the 2026 legacy edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), beating five other regional representatives at a glittering ceremony held on October 18 at the National Theatre in Accra.

Facts about the six 2026 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) top finalists emerge after Nana Konadu wins the beauty pageant. Photo source: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

The Bono Region delegate walked away with an MG ZS Deluxe Edition car sponsored by Mac Ghana, plus a cash prize of GHC 200,000.

Sessinam of the Volta Region finished as first runner-up with GHC 100,000, while the Ashanti Region's Ampomaa placed third and received GHC 50,000 along with sponsors' souvenirs.

Ayinboma of the Upper East Region came fourth and took home GHC 30,000, Greater Accra's Lamiley earned GHC 20,000 in fifth place, and Western North's Tiwaa rounded out the top six with GHC 10,000.

YEN.com.gh breaks down six key facts about the six women who made it to the final of the 2026 Ghana's Most Beautiful competition.

1. Nana Konadu (Bono Region) - Winner

At just 20 years old, Nana Konadu, real name Nana Konadu Nhyiraba Obeng, is one of the youngest contestants to have competed in the pageant's history.

She hails from Dormaa Ahenkro, the capital of Dormaa Traditional Area in the Dormaa Municipality.

Konadu is a former student of Wesley Girls’ High School and is currently a Level 400 student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), where she previously served as Deputy General Secretary of the Communication Studies Students Association (ComSSA) in 2024 and was also named the face of ComSSA that same year.

Her proposed legacy project, Rising Phoenix, aims to support single mothers, persons with disabilities, and autistic children through economic empowerment and skills development initiatives.

The Instagram video of Nana Konadu being crowned after winning the 2026 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) is below:

2. Sessinam (Volta Region) - 1st runner-up

Contestant Sessinam, whose full name is Fiakegbe Marie Juniore Sessinam, is a 26-year-old University of Ghana graduate who studied information studies and history.

She hails from Anlo Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region and previously finished as first runner-up at the Miss Malaika pageant in 2024.

Sessinam also attended OLA Girls Senior High School in Ho.

The Instagram photos of Sessinam are below:

3. Ampomaa (Ashanti Region) - 2nd runner-up

Ampomaa, born Abena Ampomaa Asare, represented the Ashanti Region and comes from Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North Municipal District.

A registered midwife with a strong interest in women's reproductive health, she claimed the Best Costume award in the competition's first week and later won the Kivo Woman of the Week title on Destination Ghana Night.

The Instagram photos of Ampomaa during the 2026 GMB finals are below:

4. Ayinboma (Upper East Region) - 3rd runner-up

Ayinboma, whose real name is Keren Alayine Ayinboma, flew the flag for the Upper East Region.

The 26-year-old is a graduate of the University of Media Arts and Communication Studies (UniMAC) and picked up the "Most Eloquent" award during the season.

She hails from Zuarungu (Zaringu) in the Upper East Region of Ghana and is a former student of Bolgatanga Girls' Senior High School.

The Instagram photo of Ayinboma is below:

5. Lamiley (Greater Accra Region) – 4th runner-up

Lamiley, full name Paciencia Naa Lamiley Boye, was the Greater Accra representative and the fourth runner-up in the 2026 Ghana's Most Beautiful competition.

The 29-year-old holds both a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Theatre Arts and a Master of Arts in Information Technology Law from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

She is also reported to be the granddaughter of Nii Lantei Otanka II, the Lante Djan We Mantse.

The Instagram photo of Lamiley is below:

6. Tiwaa (Western North Region) - 5th runner-up

Rounding out the top six is Tiwaa, real name Princess Cobbinah, from Sefwi Awaso in the Western North Region.

A final-year Bachelor of Laws student at Central University, she serves as the Women's Commissioner of the Students' Representative Council and is a vocal advocate for girl child education and youth empowerment.

The Facebook video of Tiwaa speaking is below:

List of prizes 2026 GMB winner won

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Konadu’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026 victory, including the car, cash and other prizes she received.

The Bono Region representative beat five other finalists to claim the title in the pageant’s 20th-anniversary edition, with the prize package also including a master’s scholarship and a chance to represent Ghana at Miss Earth.

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Source: YEN.com.gh