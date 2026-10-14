Oheneyere Gifty Anti and the Mfantsiman Old Girls’ Association have celebrated alumnae of Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS who were called to the Ghana Bar this October

MOGA shared a flyer of the newly enrolled lawyers on Instagram, with a heartfelt message wishing the women success as they begin their legal careers

Broadcaster Gifty Anti, a former entertainment prefect of the school, also joined in the celebration with a short congratulatory message on her own Instagram page

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Oheneyere Gifty Anti and the Mfantsiman Old Girls’ Association (MOGA) have celebrated the alumnae of Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS who were recently called to the Ghana Bar.

Mfantsiman Girls’ alumnae are called to the Ghana Bar. Photos below. Photo source: @moga_official_gh/Instagram, Gifty Anti/Facebook

Source: UGC

The 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony was held on Friday, October 9, 2026, at ICGC Christ Temple on Teshie Bush Road in Accra.

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie swore in 1,568 new lawyers, the largest number ever admitted at a single sitting.

Wesley Girls’ High School broke its own Call to the Bar record for the second year running, with 64 of its alumnae enrolled. In 2025, the Cape Coast-based school set the record with 50 alumnae called at a single ceremony.

St. Louis SHS also celebrated its past students, with the St. Louis Past Students Association congratulating more than 33 alumnae called to the Bar.

According to a graphic shared by Campus Hype Crew on Instagram, the Kumasi-based school marked the milestone alongside its 75 years of legacy.

MOGA celebrates newly enrolled Mfantsiman Girls lawyers

Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS joined the celebrations when MOGA shared a flyer on Instagram titled “Meet our newly enrolled MOGA lawyers.”

On it were 15 alumnae of the Saltpond-based school, each dressed in a wig and gown. Captioning the post, the association wrote,

“From Mfantsiman Girls SHS to the Bar!” MOGA congratulated the new lawyers and wished them “purpose, excellence, and remarkable achievements” in their new chapter. It added, “Here’s to making our alma mater proud, one brief at a time!”

The Instagram post of the Mfantsiman Old Girls’ Association, in which it celebrates its newly enrolled lawyers, is below.

Gifty Anti on Mfantsiman Girls’ new lawyers

Broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti, an old student of Mfantsiman Girls, also took to Instagram to celebrate the new lawyers. During her time at the school, she served as the entertainment prefect.

In her post, she wrote, “Congratulations to all our new Esqs.” She tagged MOGA’s official page and added that the association “is proud of all of you!”

Gifty Anti's Instagram message is below.

Central University celebrates Central Law School alumni

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Central University celebrated more than 60 alumni of its Central Law School who were called to the Bar.

The university shared five congratulatory graphics on Facebook, labelled #CLS 1 to #CLS 5, featuring 66 photographs in total.

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Source: YEN.com.gh