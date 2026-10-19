Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026 winner Nana Konadu has broken her silence after her historic victory with an emotional message shared on her official Instagram page

The post thanked the people of the Bono Region, fans and everyone who voted, saying the crown had finally found its way home after years

Fellow finalist Lamiley and many other social media users congratulated the new GMB queen, describing her historic victory at the National Theatre as well deserved

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Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2026 winner Nana Konadu has broken her silence after her historic victory at the pageant.

Nana Konadu’s Instagram page shares an emotional message thanking the Bono Region after her GMB 2026 win, as fellow finalist Lamiley and fans congratulate her. Photo source: Nana Konadu.

Source: Facebook

The Bono Region representative was crowned at the grand finale held at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Her win made Bono the 11th region to produce a GMB queen since the pageant began in 2007. As the winner, she took home an MG ZS Deluxe Edition car and GH¢200,000.

Volta Region’s Sessinam finished as first runner-up, while Ampomaa, Ayinboma, Lamiley and Tiwaa completed the top six. Nana Konadu is a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Nana Konadu thanks Bono after GMB win

A post on Nana Konadu’s Instagram page described her victory as history made for the Bono Region. Written in the third person, the message said the crown had finally found its way home after 20 years of waiting.

It thanked the people of Bono, fans across Ghana and everyone who voted, prayed and made sacrifices for her.

The post also credited God for the win, describing it as a dream that has become a beautiful chapter in history. “Bonoman, your daughter has made you proud,” the post read, adding that the legacy “has only just begun.”

Part of the post read:

“We dreamed it! We believed it! We prayed for it! And God did it! History has been made! Bonoman, we did it! After 20 years of waiting, the crown has finally found its way home! Every vote counted. Every prayer mattered. Every sacrifice was worth it.”

The Instagram post by Nana Konadu, in which she thanks the Bono Region after her GMB 2026 win, is below.

Fans congratulate Nana Konadu on GMB win

Many fans and colleagues congratulated the new queen in the comment section of the post. Among them was fellow finalist Lamiley of the Greater Accra Region, who finished fifth.

Others praised her grace and described the win as well deserved.

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments are below:

daakyehenecarlos said:

“Congratulations. A very well-deserved win. You are so graceful.”

qwasie_kena said:

“God’s chosen. You fought hard. God chooses, and God has chosen you. This is your time.”

nana_a_anokyewaa said:

“Very deserving. Congratulations, Nana.”

lamileygmb26 said:

“Congratulations, baby girl.”

callhimbigtee said:

“I rooted for you all along. Congrats! Glad this win came to Bono Kingdom! With love from Nigeria.”

nanahema_abena said:

“Congratulations, my beautiful queen.”

Nana Konadu’s awards before GMB crown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Konadu won several awards during the GMB 2026 season before claiming the crown.

She was named Most Eloquent in the fourth episode for her presentation on Dɔteyie, the Bono royal transition.

On Fashion Night, she shared the Best Model of the Night award with Upper East Region’s Ayinboma. During One Africa Night in week 10, she won Star Performer for her presentation on Côte d’Ivoire.

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Source: YEN.com.gh